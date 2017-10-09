Sudanese security bans NUP deputy chairman from travelling abroad

October 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday prevented the deputy president of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi from travelling to Paris.

NUP deputy chairman, Mariam al-Mahdi (AFP Photo)

Al-Mahdi was heading to the French capital to attend the meetings of the rebel umbrella Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) faction led by Gibril Ibrahim.

She said in a WhatsApp text message that the NISS at Khartoum airport prevented her from boarding the plane after she completed departure procedures.

“There are no reasons for the ban, according to the statement of the NISS element who seized my boarding pass,” she added.

Al-Mahdi was heading to the Egyptian capital, Cairo and will travel from there to Paris to attend the SRF meeting scheduled for 12 October.

Media reports during the past few days said the NUP leader, al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, had apologized for not attending a meeting of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call dedicated to discussing the unity of the Sudanese opposition in Paris which resulted in the cancellation of the meeting.

The Sudan Call, which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014, NUP, the SRF, and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

Sudan Call internal groups include the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Sudanese Baath Party (SBP), Center Alliance Party (CAP), Sudanese National Party (SNP) and Sudanese National Alliance (SNA).

