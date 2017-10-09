South Sudan peace partners split over IGAD consultation



October 9, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese peace partners in the national unity government have released conflicting statements in which they expressed divergent opinions over their participation in the proposed revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The former political detainees in the unity government on Saturday issued a statement welcoming separate consultations proposed by IGAD to revitalize the 2015 peace agreement, saying they do not see any problem in separate consultation with all individual parties or even entity.

“We do not see any issue in IGAD consulting all parties separately or even as one entity. It is our strong belief and hope that the convening of the proposed ARCSS Revitalization Forum by IGAD, will greatly enhance current efforts being undertaken by the parties to the agreement in South Sudan and their regional and international partners, to bring about durable peace and stability to our war-torn country and the immense suffering of our people”, the October 7th, 2017 statement reads in part.

Their statement was preceded by two other separate statements issued on Friday 6 by members of the opposition faction of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership the First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai and the leader of the alliance of political parties calling itself as national agenda group under the minister of cabinet affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro.

Minister Lomuro wrote that the approach IGAD proposes implies the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGONU) does not exist and the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan is indeed dead, and further that the revitalization Forum is intended to resuscitate it as stated by many times by anti-peace element South Sudanese politicians.

The Secretary-General of the Sudan People’s Liberation In Opposition under Taban Deng Gai, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the proposal by the regional countries undermines the existence of the unity, expressing the need to be consulted as part of the government instead of individual parties. He equated individual consultation to fresh negotiations on the peace deal.

However, the former detainees say they do not subscribe to the views of the other parties, explaining that separate talks, will help the parties to address the immense challenges implementation of the accord.

“We do not share the above interpretations of the revitalization process. Instead, we believe that the process can help the parties to address the immense challenges facing the implementation of the peace agreement,” the statement of the former detainees released to the public reads in part.

The group said it is their strong belief and hope the convening of the proposed revitalization forum of the peace agreement will greatly enhance current efforts being undertaken by the parties to the agreement and regional partners to bring about durable peace and stability to the war-torn country.

(ST)