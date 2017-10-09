Sudan declines to grant ex-South Sudan deputy defence minister entry visa

October 9, 2017 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government through its embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, has declined to grant the entry visa to the former South Sudanese deputy defense minister and member of the former detainees group, Majak D’Agoot.

South Sudan’s former Deputy Defence Minister Majak D’Agoot poses for a photograph at his office in Juba, October 16, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Adriane Ohanesian)

The former official was due to take part in a three-day meeting jointly organized by the African Union (AU), the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government over issues relating to peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa region.

t started on Sunday in Khartoum but Majak, one of the officials who received invitations from the African Union said he could not travel to attend because he was not until Sunday received a permission from the Sudanese government to attend the meeting, saying his visa was not approved.

The Sudanese embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, he said, did not provide any explanation. It just decided to keep quiet until the day the prior travelling time came to pass.

Kosti Manibe Ngai, who speaks for the group to which Majak associate said he was invited as a security expert in the Horn of Africa and not as a member of the former political detainees.

Majak had a long-serving military career and security service, leading to his previous appointment in key command position before the singing of the 2005 peace agreement.

His two most senior assignments before the eruption of the conflict in 2013 were being deputy minister of defence in South Sudan. He also served as deputy head of National Security and Intelligence Services before South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)