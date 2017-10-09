 
 
 
Sudan declines to grant ex-South Sudan deputy defence minister entry visa

October 9, 2017 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government through its embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, has declined to grant the entry visa to the former South Sudanese deputy defense minister and member of the former detainees group, Majak D’Agoot.

South Sudan’s former Deputy Defence Minister Majak D’Agoot poses for a photograph at his office in Juba, October 16, 2012. (Photo Reuters/Adriane Ohanesian)

The former official was due to take part in a three-day meeting jointly organized by the African Union (AU), the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government over issues relating to peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa region.

t started on Sunday in Khartoum but Majak, one of the officials who received invitations from the African Union said he could not travel to attend because he was not until Sunday received a permission from the Sudanese government to attend the meeting, saying his visa was not approved.

The Sudanese embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, he said, did not provide any explanation. It just decided to keep quiet until the day the prior travelling time came to pass.

Kosti Manibe Ngai, who speaks for the group to which Majak associate said he was invited as a security expert in the Horn of Africa and not as a member of the former political detainees.

Majak had a long-serving military career and security service, leading to his previous appointment in key command position before the singing of the 2005 peace agreement.

His two most senior assignments before the eruption of the conflict in 2013 were being deputy minister of defence in South Sudan. He also served as deputy head of National Security and Intelligence Services before South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 9 October 22:22, by Kush Natives

    I thought that everyone’s supposed to go and express views on the national dialogue! Are G10 not parts of the rebels elements or how’s working? Give him a entry visa so that he come and tell his story about he rebelled period.

  • 9 October 22:53, by William

    Mr./Mrs/Miss Kush you South Sudanese have to know that these countries around South Sudan have been playing game with western countries for their interest rather than South Sudan interest. Majak Agoot has no big deal with them and cannot contribute anything to their interest. Anyone who involves or not involves have no different because the revitalization contributes nothing to S Sudanese interest

  • 9 October 23:06, by William

    You South Sudanese have to deal with your own problems, nobody, in this world, can solve your problems at all. If you don’t convert weapons for defense your country instead of killing each, there will be not solution to your problems. If you don’t stop pointing hands to tribes instead of leaders, there will be no solution at all. Stop asking other countries to solve your problems.

