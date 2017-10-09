

October 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on the United States to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsor of terrorism list

Mahamat issued a statement welcoming Washington decision to permanently cancel the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan since 1997. He added that the rapprochement between the two countries should "pave the way for further progress towards addressing other issues of concern".

"In this regard, the Chairperson expresses the hope that, sooner rather than later, the United States will also remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in view of the widely acknowledged cooperation Sudan has been extending to international efforts to curb terrorism," he stressed.

Sudanese government Friday welcomed the lift of economic embargo and reiterated its call for its removal from the list of courtiers sponsoring terrorism pointing to its attested cooperation in the counterterrorism efforts.

The measure is needed to allow Sudan to benefit from the debt relief and other mechanisms of development assistance by the IMF and the World Bank.

The AU Chairperson further stressed that "the AU remains fully seized of the situation in Sudan and will continue to work, through the AU High-Level Panel on Sudan and South Sudan (AUHIP), to assist in addressing outstanding challenges facing the Republic of Sudan".

(ST)