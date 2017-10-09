 
 
 
Monday 9 October 2017

UNAMID welcomes permanent lifting of U.S. sanctions on Sudan

UNAMID head, Jeremiah N. Mamabolo (ST photo)

October 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on Sunday has welcomed the U.S. Administration’s decision to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The U.S. Administration on Friday permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

In a statement on Sunday, the UNAMID welcomed Washington’s decision, saying it is “hoped to contribute significantly to the betterment of the lives of the Sudanese people; including the population we serve in the Darfur region”.

“On behalf of the Mission, I would like to congratulate the people and the Government of the Republic of Sudan on the lifting of the American sanctions. We are hopeful that this decision shall be a significant progress towards improving the lives of the population we serve in Darfur, in terms of creating livelihoods, and raising of education and health standards,” said UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative and Joint Chief Mediator for Darfur (JSR/JCM) Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo.

He hoped the decision “would constitute a positive step forward on the way of realising permanent peace, stability and sustainable development in Darfur.”

Mamabolo further called on “all Sudanese parties to take advantage of this window of opportunity to speed up the finalisation of the peace process and use it as a catalyst for achieving permanent peace in Darfur”.

(ST)

