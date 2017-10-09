 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 October 2017

South Sudan former chief army staff denies his release

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

October 8, 2017 (JUBA)- The former chief of general staff in South Sudan army Gen. Paul Malong Awan has denied reports claiming that he has been released, citing lack of moving around and visiting family members.

“The house of the president and where I am is almost 600 meters and the office of the president is about 2000 meters and he has not invited me. Also, I am if released, I would have been seen moving around or visiting families. Where did they say I was seen from these places, visiting my family or moving around?” He said when reached to verify rumours about his release.

Awan told Sudan Tribune he was still confined to his home and no indication he would be released soon because the authorities have not even told him the cause for restricting his movement.

The general who was the closest ally of the President said he would continue to wait until he is informed of what he did by the authorities.

“I am just waiting when I will be informed and when I will be allowed to move freely. When that happens, everybody will know, it will not be speculated. So my message is clear, I am still in where I have been told to stay," he said.

"If there are people who say I have been released let them say where they saw me,” he further stressed.

The former chief of staff was forced last May to return to Juba after his sack over security reports that he was preparing a coup to overthrow Kiir. Since he has been placed under house arrest.

The President refused several requests to allow his travel abroad.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 October 05:26, by yomdit

    Arresting Malong is not a development where our roads, school, hospital, security and where is oil money and plus peace and why you do not arrested those who killed people like Taban Deng in 2013

    repondre message

    • 9 October 07:16, by Midit Mitot

      Malong has right to be free from his confinement, He did nothing to your fake government.

      repondre message

  • 9 October 05:45, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Don’t fuel the house arrested of Gen. Malong, the authority made him arrest will be in charge to release.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 06:16, by Mike Mike

      Any body who is serving in the army or politics can be arrested if he or she didn’t adhered to what the government wanted to be do done for nation building.Why the confinement of Malong in his house has become a major issue to the general public while he used to arrest people when he was in a leadership position and people doesn’t say anything?.Just give time to the govt he will be release.

      repondre message

    • 9 October 06:17, by Kuch

      SUDAN TRIBUNE has no credible office in South Sudan let alone having access to highly esteemed South Sudanese like Paul Malongdit. This online foreign tabloid is edited in France by some criminals with their own sinister agenda against South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. The same goes to radio Tamazuj, it was created right after 2005 CPA to make unity between North Sudan & South Sudan>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 October 06:25, by Kuch

        attractive, but when South Sudan decided to secede then these foreign propaganda machines (SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMZUJ) became the chief enemies for destruction of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. But many South Sudanese often fail notice that SUDAN TRIBUNE news are often made up news.

        repondre message

  • 9 October 07:04, by Newsudan

    Gen.King Paul shld be release soon

    repondre message

  • 9 October 07:09, by DO IT

    It is a matter of time before that bustard sneak out from this sins City and joins his own clans in Awell. The reporter was corrects, Malong Awan was seen wandering around in areas further away from where a detention persons should be in couples of times.( He) Malong should be charges for violated his probations and to reporting his craps in international websites, like SUDAN TRIBUNE & radio tam

    repondre message

  • 9 October 07:39, by Eastern

    Let Malong eat his Chinese rice and beef in confinement peacefully. This is done to him by the same Kiir that he killed many dinka youth in defence of. Serves him right..!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

Cholera in Sudan is now endemic—and yet UN WHO says nothing 2017-10-05 04:28:09 Eric Reeves Cholera in Sudan now has a deadly grip, continuing to re-emerge in areas thought free of the disease. It is a pandemic in Sudan, which now appears to be endemic. Unless the UN’s World (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.