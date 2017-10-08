Washington has to ensure no more violence on Sudan’s civilians: JEM



October 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Saturday requested the U.S. administration to exert more pressure on Khartoum government to ensure that no more violence would be perpetrated against civilians.

In a statement on the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan, the rebel group expressed fears that the government would resume attacks and continue to confiscate freedoms and violate human rights.

JEM further said the threat of sanctions if Khartoum regresses on the progress achieved in the agreed five areas "is an invitation for Khartoum’s regime to uphold its current miserable performance in the field of freedoms and human rights. Also, it encourages (Khartoum) to adhere more to its sterile positions in the field of peace and democratic transformation".

Therefore, Washington "it is requested to take strict measures to prevent the Sudanese regime from using the expected economic return due to the lifting of sanctions against the innocent civilians in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile," said Mohamed Zakaria Faraj Allah JEM deputy political secretary.

JEM says sanctions should be lifted after the signing of a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreements between the Sudanese government and the armed groups and the achievement of tangible progress in the peace process.

At a press conference held on Saturday, U.S. Chargé d’Affairs to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, reaffirmed that his country is prepared to sanction any violation of the five-track agreement that led to the lift of economic sanction.

He further said that his government is willing to engage with the Sudanese officials on the removal from the list of states sponsor of terrorism, adding that Khartoum is fully aware of Washington’s conditions to take this measure.

State Department officials say that the Sudan removal of the terror list depends on the settlement of armed conflicts in the country and democratic reforms.

