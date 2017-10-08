 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 October 2017

Washington has to ensure no more violence on Sudan’s civilians: JEM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Food aid provided by USAID being distributed in Darfur, Sudan, earlier this year 2017. (Photo Rebecca Dobbins USAID)
October 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Saturday requested the U.S. administration to exert more pressure on Khartoum government to ensure that no more violence would be perpetrated against civilians.

In a statement on the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan, the rebel group expressed fears that the government would resume attacks and continue to confiscate freedoms and violate human rights.

JEM further said the threat of sanctions if Khartoum regresses on the progress achieved in the agreed five areas "is an invitation for Khartoum’s regime to uphold its current miserable performance in the field of freedoms and human rights. Also, it encourages (Khartoum) to adhere more to its sterile positions in the field of peace and democratic transformation".

Therefore, Washington "it is requested to take strict measures to prevent the Sudanese regime from using the expected economic return due to the lifting of sanctions against the innocent civilians in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile," said Mohamed Zakaria Faraj Allah JEM deputy political secretary.

JEM says sanctions should be lifted after the signing of a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreements between the Sudanese government and the armed groups and the achievement of tangible progress in the peace process.

At a press conference held on Saturday, U.S. Chargé d’Affairs to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, reaffirmed that his country is prepared to sanction any violation of the five-track agreement that led to the lift of economic sanction.

He further said that his government is willing to engage with the Sudanese officials on the removal from the list of states sponsor of terrorism, adding that Khartoum is fully aware of Washington’s conditions to take this measure.

State Department officials say that the Sudan removal of the terror list depends on the settlement of armed conflicts in the country and democratic reforms.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

Cholera in Sudan is now endemic—and yet UN WHO says nothing 2017-10-05 04:28:09 Eric Reeves Cholera in Sudan now has a deadly grip, continuing to re-emerge in areas thought free of the disease. It is a pandemic in Sudan, which now appears to be endemic. Unless the UN’s World (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.