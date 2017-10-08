 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 October 2017

WFP to reduce food rations for refugees in Kenya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 7, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) says it will cut food rations for refugees currently living in Kenyan camps due it insufficient funds.

JPEG - 16.1 kb
South Sudanese refugees line up to receive breakfast at Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp (Lucy Murunga/World Vision)

Over 400,000 refugees, mainly from South Sudan and Somalia are reportedly living in Kenya’s Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps.

The UN agency, in a statement, said it is facing a critical shortage of resources which has prompted it to reduce the amount of food given to the refugees only six months after it resumed full rations.

The food ration, the agency said, would be cut by 30 percent.

The WFP Representative and Country Director in Kenya, Annalisa Conte, said the agency urgently needs $28.5 million to adequately cover the food assistance needed for the next six months.

Overall, refugees living in Dadaab and Kakuma camps will receive a food ration equivalent to 70 percent of their requirements, said WFP.

Also, WFP said it will not provide fortified flour to the general population as the low stocks remaining will be prioritized for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers through health clinics.

Over 2 million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

Cholera in Sudan is now endemic—and yet UN WHO says nothing 2017-10-05 04:28:09 Eric Reeves Cholera in Sudan now has a deadly grip, continuing to re-emerge in areas thought free of the disease. It is a pandemic in Sudan, which now appears to be endemic. Unless the UN’s World (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.