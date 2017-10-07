 
 
 
South Sudan welcomes U.S. lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir shares a moment with South Sudan's Salva Kiir in Equatoria Guinea, November 23, 2016 (AP)

October 7, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government on Saturday welcomed the decision of the United States lifting of economic sanctions on neighbouring Sudan, describing as a positive step.

“Sudan is not just a neighbour, not just an African country. It is the country from which we seceded and so there is a lot we share in common. There is an attachment and when a neighbour prospers the fortunate trickle down and extends to other neighbours, whether directly or indirectly”, former presidential adviser, Bona Malwal Madut said Saturday when reached to comment on the lifting of sanctions on Sudan.

Also, the Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune separately that the decision to lift the economic sanctions on Sudan was encouraging and good decision.

“This is an encouraging and good decision. We were once part of Sudan and we don’t wish Sudan bad thing. That is not our culture. We wish someone you have been together a success in life”, said Gatluak

The South Sudanese officials were reacting to a decision taken on Friday by the government of United States of America to permanently lift the 20-year economic sanctions on Sudan.

The decision represents a major policy shift in how to bring about reforms in Sudan, where President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has clung to power since taking office in a military coup in 1989.

Instead of relying solely on punishment via sanctions, the new strategy is to use relief to encourage more changes.

While economic sanctions have been lifted the decision leaves other sanctions in place Sanctions on Individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur have not been lifted. Sudan remains on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. A separate review is underway on that designation.

