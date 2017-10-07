South Sudan president vows unconditional support to national dialogue

October 6, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Friday pledged unconditional support to the national dialogue, saying it was the option the country could stop the war and resolve all the grievances.

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)

“My office is open anytime for any support you need to make this important process succeed. The people and the whole world is watching how you will conduct it”, said president Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made comments while receiving the first document from the leadership of the National Dialogue Committee during a meeting with the members of the National Dialogue Committee. The Co-chair of the committee, Abel Alier and Angelo Beda paid the visit to the state house at which President Kiir appreciated the efforts made by members of the National Dialogue Committee and encouraged them to continue to work hard for sustainable peace in the country.

Francis Mading Deng told reporters after the meeting with the president that the document includes an analysis of the problems facing the country based on discussions conducted by the National Dialogue Committee. Deng explained that National Dialogue Committee was an independent body and the President has given them absolute freedom from day one to proceed with their work freely.

The veteran diplomat stressed that the committee was now exercising its activities without intimidation or harassment from anybody and people during discussions held in an environment of transparency.

The independence of the committee permitted them to travel to South Africa to meet with rebel leader Riek Machar and opposition leaders in the region because they want every estranged part to participate.

President Kiir during an interview with the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation said the dialogue process would be an opportunity at which the people would decide the system of governance and number of states they want in the country.

“The discontented, we invited them to come and put their position very clear on the table, this is why the national steering committee went up to South Africa to dialogue with Dr Riek Machar, unfortunately, Dr Riek turned down to see their faces and to know who were they and what message they were carrying . The same also those who are in Khartoum like Dr.Lam Akol refused when the same subcommittee of the national steering committee went to Khartoum. Other steering committee went to east African countries Uganda and Kenya. So if somebody who calls himself or herself an opposition to the government and such an opportunity comes, we believe that this is where you come in and state your position very clearly. This is how the national dialogue can succeed”, he added.

(ST)