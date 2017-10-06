SPLM-IO Taban rejects IGAD separate consultations

October 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The pro-government opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai has rejected separate consultations proposed by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace agreement aimed at ending war in the young nation.

rom the left Ethiopia’s FM Workneh Gebeyehu SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and Sudanese FM Ibrahim Ghandour pose for a picture in Johannesburg on 5 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

On Thursday, the group held a meeting chaired by its leader and first vice president to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement, IGAD revitalization process, SPLM unification and the national dialogue.

The meeting took place as the Sudanese and Ethiopian foreign ministers were in South Africa meeting with Riek Machar the former first vice president and leader of the SPLM-IO Machar.

Reached to comment on the outcome of the meeting, SPLM-IO Gai Secretary-General Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol told Sudan Tribune on Friday that any separate consultations by the IGAD would undermine the existence of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

“Revitalization means the agreement is still alive. What makes it alive is the existence of TGONU (Transitional government of National Unity). These consultations are structured in a way to undermine the TGONU. Just simply like that”, said Wol.

The minister argued there was no point to hold separate talks with individuals as if the process was part of the new negotiating a peace agreement. “We are not refusing the consultations. We accept the consultations but the consultations must have to take into account that there is a government in place which is implementing the peace agreement and I believe IGAD will understand it,” he said.

Following a meeting with the Ethiopian and Sudanese foreign ministers in South African on Thursday, the former First Vice President Riek Machar accepted to take part in the revitalization process the IGAD plans to convene with the participation of the government and the holdout rebel and opposition groups.

Last July the IGAD ministers called on "all parties to the ARCSS including estranged groups to seize this opportunity to revitalize the ARCSS, renounce violence and to develop and submit concrete proposals for consideration at the revitalization forum in pursuit of peace in the Republic of South Sudan".

The SPLM-IO Machar, in the past, demanded their participation in the transitional government stressing that it is needed to ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement, pointing to the ceasefire implementation process, the constitutional process and the preparations for the general elections.

Wol, who is the minister of dams and electricity in the coalition government said they want the forces of the transitional government to be involved in the IGAD brokered revitalization process.

Observers say the visible mistrust towards the revitalization shows that the group of Taban fears to be marginalised by the outcome of the process which may lead to a reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar.

The SPLM-IO Gai official recalled their participation in the SPLM reunification and called to speed up the implementation of Arusha agreement.

Further, he said they are ready to take part in the national dialogue process which is launched by President Kiir as a forum to end the war and achieve reconciliation in the country.

(ST)