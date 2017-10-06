JEM to attend SPLM-N conference in the Nuba Mountains



October 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) will participate in the extraordinary conference of the Sudan Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu which will start on Friday 6 October.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, JEM spokesperson Gibril Adam Bilal said their delegation will be headed by "Adam Sabo Harbi, Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs, Major General Mohamed Zakaria Koleib, Inspector General of JEM Forces, Col. Eissa Ibrahim Shawgar, Commander of the Third Battalion".

He further extended their wishes for a successful conference that contributes "to uniting the opposition and strengthen its stature".

Several opposition groups expressed their intention to take part in the rebel conference but they failed to travel as the South Sudanese authorities declined to grant them a visa to South Sudan before to cross to the rebel-controlled areas near the joint border where the meeting is held.

The opposition groups wanted to use this opportunity to call for the reconciliation of the two SPLM-N factions after the rift of last April.

The extraordinary meeting will endorse the group’s charter, constitution and structures.

