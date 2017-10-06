 
 
 
Machar's meeting with IGAD revitalization team "fruitful": official

October 5, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudan armed opposition official has described as “fruitful” Wednesday’s meeting between their leader Riek Machar and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) high level on revitalization forum in South Africa.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

Machar’s spokesperson, Lam Kuei Lam, said the exiled opposition leader expressed his commitment to the IGAD revitalization forum, arguing that the initiative will revive the “collapsed” peace deal.

Lam said the team had successful interactions with the rebel leader.

“The chairman and commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/A (IO) Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon held a fruitful consultation meeting on Revitalization or Resuscitation of the August collapsed agreement with the IGAD high powered delegation led by H.E. Workneh Gebeyehu, the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Ethiopia and H. E. Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, minister of Foreign Affair of the Republic of Sudan,” the official told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

He however said the details of what transpired on 5 October in South Africa would be availed through the IGAD high level delegations.

Lam said the SPLM/SPLA-IO chairman also assured the IGAD delegation of his commitment for peace to return to South Sudan.

“The SPLM/A (IO) leadership welcomed the consultation forum and expressed its appreciation to the IGAD for the opportunity as we look forward to the peaceful resolution to end the conflict,” he added.

The regional bloc on Monday unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and citizens of the young nation.

Consultations, it said, commences from 13 October to 17 October, with leaders in South Sudan’s coalition government to be consulted first during the IGAD-initiated process.

(ST)

  • 6 October 08:49, by Newsudan

    The govt should reinstated Riek as FVP again period, his forces are causing havoc to citizens,

    repondre message

    • 6 October 08:57, by Newsudan

      Riek confinement in SA held the country hostage, the govt should make tough comprises for sake of their people peace. after all ,people who perished in these war are South Sudanese, whether Dinka,Nuer,Shilluk, Baria Zande,Anyuak,Balanda or whatever, time for delaying is over,People are starving in both idps camp n refugees camps

      repondre message

    • 6 October 09:08, by koang mi kei

      hahahahahahah sorry NEWSUDAN i thought your five common sense are working now it seem like you are an idiot who do not know what is going on in south Sudan Riek is good leader is not rebelling because Dinka is rebelling of Bad leadership of which even your mam and dad are suffering too shame on you some of Dinka they regret where were you all this years of War? are you blind who does not see.

      repondre message

      • 6 October 09:14, by Newsudan

        Koang mi kei
        it is not bad to comprise for sake of people. People are starving now as I speak to you, Idps camps,refugees camps,govt areas,rebels areas,crisis is spreading

        repondre message

  • 6 October 09:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Machar is the legitimate vice president of South Sudan. In him there is peace, compassion and harmony unlike the devils that running the country.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 09:15, by Eastern

    Taban and Kiir are just doing great. We have enough Chinese rice here in Juba. The only problem is we don’t have money to buy salt for cooking the rice. Most of us don’t have money to go and work on credit..!

    repondre message

  • 6 October 09:40, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    All this consultations is just a delaying tactics, otherwise both of them should go to the round table to settle this amicably, we are tied of 🛂 passponding things, we need genuine ? peace and a lasting one, no more 💣 bomb falling on innocent civilians, enough is enough the damage have already been made

    repondre message

  • 6 October 09:41, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    🌕 FULL Stop ?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
