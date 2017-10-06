Machar’s meeting with IGAD revitalization team “fruitful”: official

October 5, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudan armed opposition official has described as “fruitful” Wednesday’s meeting between their leader Riek Machar and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) high level on revitalization forum in South Africa.

First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

Machar’s spokesperson, Lam Kuei Lam, said the exiled opposition leader expressed his commitment to the IGAD revitalization forum, arguing that the initiative will revive the “collapsed” peace deal.

Lam said the team had successful interactions with the rebel leader.

“The chairman and commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/A (IO) Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon held a fruitful consultation meeting on Revitalization or Resuscitation of the August collapsed agreement with the IGAD high powered delegation led by H.E. Workneh Gebeyehu, the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Ethiopia and H. E. Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, minister of Foreign Affair of the Republic of Sudan,” the official told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

He however said the details of what transpired on 5 October in South Africa would be availed through the IGAD high level delegations.

Lam said the SPLM/SPLA-IO chairman also assured the IGAD delegation of his commitment for peace to return to South Sudan.

“The SPLM/A (IO) leadership welcomed the consultation forum and expressed its appreciation to the IGAD for the opportunity as we look forward to the peaceful resolution to end the conflict,” he added.

The regional bloc on Monday unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and citizens of the young nation.

Consultations, it said, commences from 13 October to 17 October, with leaders in South Sudan’s coalition government to be consulted first during the IGAD-initiated process.

(ST)