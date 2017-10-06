 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 October 2017

South Sudan vows radical reforms in security sector

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 5, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government on Thursday said it would now embark on radical reforms in the security sector, insisting that carrying out the necessary reforms would bring build public confidence in the institution.

JPEG - 44.2 kb
South Sudan’s Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, poses for a photo after a cabinet meeting in Juba January 17, 2014 (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo

Defense minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said successful amendment and implementation of the legal regulatory framework for the security sector will add credence to the broader call for reforms in the country’s security forces.

“The key to our negotiating credibility will be whether we succeed in reforming our security sector. I have been saying and I will repeat again here that the cutting edge for our security reform strategy is whether we succeed in reforming the security sector. In many areas, police are, along with teachers, the face of the state, the government employees are the people the citizens are most likely to encounter. When they extort money from travelers and collect money from shopkeepers and landlords, the legitimacy of the state is infected. Corruption depletes resources. This is especially damaging to those on the front line where shortages of ammunition, equipment, fuel and even food have been reported," explained Juuk.

According to the minister, creating ghost names either in the police or military means a depletion of forces, which is not obvious until a crisis occurs.

“Appointing people at mid and senior ranks on the basis of payments or political connections undermines leadership, especially if those individuals consider their posts to be dual use, for making money, alongside their regular duties. As for those in the lower ranks, it is difficult to imagine why they would fight and die when they see the leadership enriching itself”, stressed the defense minister.

As part of the review of military strategy, Juuk said both President Salva Kiir and the leadership of the defense and other security sector officials have agreed to take critical step to improve the institution.

The national police and the national security force are more likely than the army to be on the front line, guarding the population against attack. Yet corruption continues to bedevil it, draining resources and diminishing morale.

Both men, president Kiir and his defence minister now appears persuaded by the situation to believe that reform in the security sector, eliminating or at least reducing corruption – is central to turning the war against immorality and to gain back public confidence in the institution.

The minister made these remarks while speaking at the Royal Palace Hotel where stakeholders came together to review and amend Police Service Act, 2009, Prisons Service Act, 2011, Wildlife Act, 2009 and National Security Service Act, 2015 as required by the peace deal.

Juuk said the parties to the 2015 peace agreement should exert efforts to expedite the process.

“The review of the entire documents related to the security sector is the utmost priority and this is because there is urgent need to accelerate and ratify all the amendments and make them fundamental laws,” he said.

The minister emphasized the need to transform the security forces into professional and discipline forces in South Sudan.

Meanwhile the deputy chairperson of Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Augostino S.K. Njoroge told the stakeholders that the committee has adopted consultations with all stakeholders including security institutions.

He reiterated that the committee is done with constitutional amendments, Political Parties Act and Elections Act. “As you are aware NCAC (National Constitutional Amendment Committee) is mandated to draft amendments to the security laws including the SPLA Act, Police Act, National security Act, Prison Act, and Wildlife Act to confirm them into the agreement,” Njoroge said.

“The committee will therefore consider your input and where necessary revises the proposed amendments before it corporate them into draft bills to be presented to the minister of justice and constitutional affairs for onward transmission to the council of ministers and transitional legislative assembly for enactment as required by the peace agreement”, he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 October 07:03, by South South

    Very good Mr. Minister, our country is moving to the right direction.

    repondre message

    • 6 October 07:29, by Midit Mitot

      Wululululu,
      Security reform, where were you since then @aYaaaaah Mr Minister? this is nonsense, Robing, murder,killing, raping are the most common now in the country, where will you get the rescuing team to the civilians while your soldiers , polices are the one,s making all these messes?

      repondre message

      • 6 October 07:44, by South South

        You rebels are pathetic, you are there to make negative statements about anything, even something good for the country you are against it. This is why you lost the war miserably. Go and have a meeting with Riek’s IO, then tell us your magic way of dealing with these things, but for now, you are an anger loser rebel.

        repondre message

  • 6 October 07:18, by Newsudan

    Gen.Kuoldit and Gen.Ajongo, both of You should ended the issue of ghost name,thro electronic payroll systems and ids cards and thanks.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 07:31, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The negative statement shouldn’t be executed.
    The security reform can be improve when there is national disarmament being commence by the top leadership like presidency orders for illegal arms collection.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 07:36, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    When there us a reform in security sector, let government a approve national disarmament exercise.
    Without disarmament, no meaning of reform inside security sector.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 07:43, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    First of all, all rebels groups operating in the country must be disarm without failed and non authorized groups of arms like youths must be disarm without condition, when all these things are in place then reform is commendable.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 07:46, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Reform can not be positive without disarmament of illegal arms carrying by youths.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 08:21, by DO IT

    Look at those idiots had come up with another pathetic topic, while the whole country’s’ eyes on IGAD Revitalisation. Kuol Manyang and his associations should stop this war first, provides foods for those starving polices, the killing and nightly robber would automatically
    stop after they have something to eat and for their families.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

Cholera in Sudan is now endemic—and yet UN WHO says nothing 2017-10-05 04:28:09 Eric Reeves Cholera in Sudan now has a deadly grip, continuing to re-emerge in areas thought free of the disease. It is a pandemic in Sudan, which now appears to be endemic. Unless the UN’s World (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.