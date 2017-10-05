October 4, 2017 (JUBA) – War-torn South Sudan announced on Wednesday that it has entered into negotiations with neighboring Sudan to utilize water transport in order to boost trade between the two countries.

Map showing the lcoation of the contested Abyei region in relation to Sudan and South Sudan

South Sudan’s trade minister, Moses Hassan Tiel, said the Nile River s is the main trade route between Juba and Khartoum, which also links South Sudan’s capital, Juba to the Sudanese border town of Kosti.

According to the trade minister, re-opening of river transport with Sudan would reduce the cost of doing business in the young nation.

"River transport between Sudan and South Sudan is the most viable route of transport and it is the cheapest mode of transportation between the two countries," the minister told reporters in Juba.

In 2012, Sudan halted river transportation between it and South Sudan in the aftermath of the latter’s independence in July 2011.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan.

Since South Sudan’s independence, however, relations between the two neighbouring nations have been poor and frantic.

(ST)