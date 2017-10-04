Sudanese-Qatari joint committee to meet in Doha

October 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Qatari Joint Ministerial Committee will hold its fifth meeting in Doha from 16 to 17 October, said the official news agency SUNA.

President Omer al-Bashir received by the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha on 16 June 2016 (QNA Photo)

The Under-Secretary of the Ministry of International Cooperation and head of the experts’ delegation to the meeting Al-Tahir Sulieman Edam has praised Qatar’s role in supporting development projects in the various states of Sudan.

He told SUNA following the preparatory meeting of the Sudanese side that the fifth meeting of the committee is expected to witness the signing of a number of financial, economic and social agreements.

He pointed out that the Sudanese and Qatari businessmen would hold a joint forum on the sidelines of the meeting, saying the Sudanese side also will hold a trade fair under the auspices of the ministry of commerce, Sudan’s embassy in Doha and the ministry of international cooperation.

Sudan has maintained long-standing and robust relations with Qatar over the years. The tiny Gulf state supported Sudan politically and economically when the country faced an international isolation.

Qatar has hosted successive rounds of peace talks between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebels which culminated in the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) in 2011.

Also, Qatar in the past pledged to invest up to $2 billion in Sudan, including a purchase of government bonds issued by the African nation. But it only received one billion.

The Qatari investments in Sudan worth 1.7 billion dollars and include, real estates, agriculture and the banking.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing Gulf crisis between Qatar and three of its neighbours, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)