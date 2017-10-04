 
 
 
Sudan, Chad concerned over presence of rebel groups in Libya: spy-chief

October 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum and Ndjamena are concerned about the return of Sudanese and Chadian rebel groups who are fighting alongside the warring parties in Libya, said Chad’s director of intelligence, Ahmed Kogri.

Chad’s director of intelligence, Ahmed Kogri

He described these rebels as “mercenaries”, saying their return would have negative security implications on both countries.

In an interview with the Khartoum-based Al-Sudani newspaper Wednesday, Kogri said the rebel groups are currently present in the southern part of Libya, pointing out that they serve as mercenaries for the various Libyan warring parties.

He added that Sudan and Chad attach great importance to the return of these groups and its adverse impact on the security situation in both countries.

The Chadian spy chief stressed that the situation in southern Libya constitutes a pivotal issue for Khartoum and N’djamena due to the presence of the Sudanese and Chadian rebels in the area.

Kogri pointed out that Chad and Sudan seek to achieve security and stability in Libya, saying the resolution of the Libyan crisis would end the presence of Sudanese and Chadian rebels in that country.

He underscored that both countries are closely coordinating to protect the borders with Libya, pointing to his government’s contacts with Chad’s rebels to convince them to join the peace efforts.

The Sudanese government has long accused the Darfur movements of fighting alongside the forces of the Libyan General Khalifa Hafer, which is supported by Egypt.

Last May, fierce clashes erupted between government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM-Transitional Council, a splinter group from the SLM- Abdel Wahid in North and East Darfur.

The government said the rebel fighters entered North and East Darfur states from Libya and South Sudan simultaneously.

Also, Sudan’s Vice President Hasabo Abdel Rahman last August said the government arrested several aides of Darfur tribal leader Musa Hilal because they were recruiting Darfurians to fight alongside the Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar.

(ST)

Comment on this article



