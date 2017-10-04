 
 
 
S. Sudanese rebels open doors for defectors to return

October 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels allied to former first Vice President, Riek Machar says doors are open to those who opted to defect because of either administrative problems or personal grievances to return and freely rejoin the armed opposition struggle.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

This announcement followed the surprise return of Maj. General Saki Palaoko, who earlier joined the group allied to Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the former army chief of logistics who formed a rebel group.

The rebels’ deputy military spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said Palaoko left the SPLA-IO after developing administrative grievances and later decided to join Swaka’s National Salvation Front (NAS).

“The leadership of the SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar Teny is happy to announce the rejoining of Maj. Gen Saki Palaoko Joseph to SPLA-IO. Gen. Palaoko had earlier left SPLA-IO to NAS sighting administrative issues at leadership domain,” Lam told Sudan Tribune.

He said the official’s return to the armed opposition struggle showed the love he had for the suffering South Sudanese population.

According to Lam, Machar, the rebel’s commander-in-chief welcomed Palaoko to the movement, urging the rest to follow suit.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Garamba park survivors (The SPLA IO Special Force Unit) in Goma and on behalf of entire SPLA-IO forces and supporters worldwide, I would like us to welcome back Major Gen Saki Joseph Palaoko into the SPLA-IO ranks and files,” he added.

Lam said the return of General Palaoko to the SPLA-IO has opened more doors for those who have left due to leadership grievances adding that their forces were ready to address the root causes and to receive any groups willing to rejoin the armed opposition movement.

“The coming of Gen. Palaoko is a sign that the SPLA-IO is ready to listen to the grievances of all those who left the movement and want to come back to champion the reform agenda and achieve the much needed peace under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar,” he stressed.

Over 2 million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 4 October 09:28, by Wutkhor

    You are warmly welcome back Cde. Palako u was one of us during the ash and dark days at the Gramba National park so nobody is perfect not to commits a mistake we live with mistake.
    Our problems re Dinka’s plus their followers thugs.

    • 4 October 10:00, by Newsudan

      Wutkhor
      ya militia, you’re too tribal, If you are not aware only two sections out of 56 Dinka sections are heavily fighting rebels, the rest don’t even know your rebellion, besides Mony- Jang " men of Men,are immortal to defeat.

  • 4 October 09:29, by Kuch

    "National Salvation Front (NAS)"
    Why didn’t Mr. Thomas Cirilo called his aimless rebellion army *Naath*? ’Our Nuer ke Nyantoc’ even called themselves "Naath" an Arabic word for *people*, And ’our Nuer ke Nyantoc proudly believe in this filthy name’. Sorry l am going out of topic fellows. Where is the government of South Sudan going to resuscitate or revitalize their so-called peace agreement?>>>

    • 4 October 09:56, by Newsudan

      wonders will never cease in South Sudan, a militia leader of 10 soldiers calling himself Gen.Z or Y,

