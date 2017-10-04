Sudan’s al-Bashir invited to visit Egypt

October 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received an invitation to visit Egypt extended by his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, said the foreign ministry in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meets with Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir in Cairo on 18 October 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

The invitation letter was delivered by the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout to the Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, according to a statement released by the ministry’s spokesperson.

Ghandour and Shaltout during the meeting agreed on the importance of high-level visits between institutions and deepening coordination and bilateral consultation in regional and international forums, said a statement issued by the spokesperson Ambassador Gharib Allah al-khidir.

Such consultations are needed "to strengthen ties of brotherhood between the people of the two countries," al-Khidir further said.

Relations between the two countries are marred by difference over Halayeb triangle and Sudan’s support for Ethiopia in the construction of the Renaissance Dam. Also, the conflicting trade relations between the two countries also contributed to widening the gap between the two countries.

Ambassador Shaltout also met with the Sudanese Trade Minister Hatim Alsir, who is from the Democratic Unionist Party which supports strong Egypt relations between the two countries.

Alsir and Shaltou agreed to continue efforts to implement the strategic partnership document signed by the two heads of state, according to a statement released after the meeting.

It was also agreed to resume the meetings of the Joint Trade Committee to discuss obstacles to its work.

In September 2016, Sudanese government temporarily suspended all imports of vegetables, fruit and fish from Egypt following U.S. reports about cases of strawberries from Egypt causing chronic hepatitis and other diseases.

Last March, the Sudanese authorities expanded the list of banned Egyptian farming products by adding agricultural goods and products, canned fish and manufactured goods, following reports that these products were rotten.

The Egyptian ambassador extended an invitation to the Sudanese trade minister, from the Egyptian minister of investment and international cooperation to attend the Second African Forum to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 7 to 9 December 2017.

(ST)