October 3, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has commended his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni for the continued support and solidarity with his government.

JPEG - 26.2 kb
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

Kiir’s message, State House said, was delivered to Museveni by the South Sudanese army chief of general staff, General James Ajonga Mawut.

At the meeting, which was held in Mbale town on Tuesday, Museveni and Ajonga reportedly discussed cooperation and training of the Ugandan army (UPDF) and the South Sudanese military (SPLA).

Details of Tuesday’s discussions were, however, not divulged to the press.

Uganda and South Sudan have long standing economic and security interests. Currently, Uganda is also hosting more than one million refugees fleeing from the violent conflict in South Sudan.

The East African nation was one of the first countries that recognised South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 4 October 08:43, by Newsudan

    M7 should respect South Sudan sovereignty and should stop talking about it’s leadership

    • 4 October 09:04, by Eastern

      Ask Kiir to tell him instead of continuing to lick his boots...!

      • 4 October 09:08, by South South

        Kiir is a president of South Sudan and Museveni is a president of Uganda. It’s call mutual interests between nations. Pain in the neck to some people like Eastern

    • 4 October 09:06, by South South

      Great!!! Museveni is our guy.

  • 4 October 09:20, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Uganda is not supporting South Sudan to be in peace.
    They are looting resources and in side of humanitarian, is also weak.
    I call the president to cancelled the relationship with Uganda immediately.

  • 4 October 09:33, by Wutkhor

    I see some Dinka’s insects commenting with humans sense in this article, anyways that is goods attempts ya jiengs insects but I already choose secessions, we will never be a one country.
    Sharing same nationality with Dinka’s is a terrible crime.

  • 4 October 09:52, by lou nuer

    M7 is President of two Countries Uganda and South Sudan while Kiir is FVP of South Sudan and all ideas to run the two nations come from M7 without him nothing would have been possible from Dinka rule would have ended since 2014 early from the beginning of the year. Which continue doing that fishy thing time will come for your mysth to come to an end soon.M7 is after S.Sudan resources nothing else.

