 
 
 
Wednesday 4 October 2017

Revitalization forum alternative to end S. Sudan war: official

October 3, 2017 (JUBA) - A member of the Dinka council of elders has welcomed the revitalization forum of the peace agreement, pointing out that it was time to engage in order to identify the "unifying and inclusive issues, from “dividing and exclusive issues.

JPEG - 32.2 kb
President Salva Kiir (L) and rebel leader Riek Machar (R) attend the signing a ceasefire agreement during an IGAD summit on the South Sudan crisis in Addis Ababa on 1 February 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

“The conventional principles of dialogue and peacemaking are available for the parties to accept the mediators-IGAD plus, and the application of the principles of mutual respect and give and take”, wrote Aldo Ajou Deng Akuei in an op-ed published on Tuesday.

In June, a summit of heads of state and government from the regional bloc (IGAD) decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation.

It was agreed upon, during the June summit that all groups be included in discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD has unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. Consultations, it stated, will take place from 13-17 October, with leaders in South Sudan’s coalition government to be consulted first.

“The warring parties, at this last stage of national survival and revival, should strictly adopt these principles in order to inject a new life into the sick Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), signed by the warring parties on 17 August 2015,” said Akuei.

According to the official, majority of South Sudanese, churches, friends and enemies worldwide, have contributed so much in supporting peace in South Sudan since the outbreak of war in 2013.

These peace efforts, he stressed, enabled the country to forge the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

Sponsored by IGAD, with full backing of the United Nations, the Troika (The USA, UK and Norway) and the rest of the world on the humanitarian basis, Akuei said ARCSS almost failed when its implementation was disrupted by renewed fighting between the two adversaries, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO), on 8 July 2016.

“At the time, the peace-loving South Sudanese and the international well-wishers were astonished and disappointed”, he further added.

The veteran politician said the national dialogue initiative launched by the president was important because it would provide an opportunity for people to come out with ideas and views about how they need to form the state, arguing that the territory of what constitutes South Sudan today was never a single authority.

“Now comes a critical decision to make through dialogue, not through assumptions, arrogance, ignorance or lying to avoid telling facts and eventual primitive violence and war. Let’s be frank to one another and go for a strong federal constitution and system of governance, democracy and rule of law,” Akuei further wrote.

He further added, “Unity is strength and re-division is weakness”.

South Sudan government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, which mediated the 2015 peace deal, should not be another platform for negotiation of the peace agreement between the two factions to the conflict.

Over 2 million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 4 October 07:14, by lou nuer

    YOu talk of National Dialogues as an opportunity. Opportunity for what and who? That ND is for money lover and Kiir regime not for the citizen interest ND to speak what President direct the board not to tell the trust? We better find the problem and solve it first and followed by ND after without peace agreement implementation no ND. We cannot DIalogues while we have not solve the problem.

    repondre message

  • 4 October 07:20, by jubaone

    Oh now these worthless jienges have realized with fugitive Malong parked and his savage luakjiengs humiliated in the frontlines, economy in downturn the jienge criminals enterprise jce is shocked and preparing to renegotiate peace . The jienge empire has collapsed and jienge subjects who depended on loot and thuggery have nothing else to steal. We must not accept this till we break the serpent’s h

    repondre message

    • 4 October 07:27, by jubaone

      ..head. Jienges are like their jellaba masters. They want to buy time bcoz they are losing fast. Jienges are lawless creatures and don’t like rules and fair play. Wunlit?? No. Either the jienge defeats you or you defeat ad annihilate him. Period. Equatorians must put Equatoria at heart. We’re closing in bcoz we control them in Juba. You se, the Kiirminal is now only "Juba Mayor", can’t move 👊 bam

      repondre message

  • 4 October 07:42, by Sunday Junup

    People are talking of resuming Peace negotiation but Jieng Council of Evil are talking of ND. What a fail community

    repondre message

  • 4 October 09:42, by Wutkhor

    Well, fucks all jce insects, those jce re have animals not humans coz they lost all norms of human sense n their dirty behaviors proves them that they re just bunch of insects.
    The resuscitation must only includes signatories to the RCRSS.
    2- there must be secessions in it, which meants there must be referendum for the entire SSnese societies without prejudices.
    3- ICC must be included to deal wit

    repondre message

