"Activist calls on South Sudanese president to step down"??!

email Email
October 3, 2017 (JUBA) – A renowned South Sudanese activist has faulted President Salva Kiir for failing to end the conflict in the country and demanded he steps down from the helm.

JPEG - 20.9 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir speaks at a public rally in Juba on 18 March 2015 (Photo: AP/Jason Patinkin)

In an op-ed, entitled, “Why not bring us peace or quit,” Angelo Achuil claimed the South Sudanese leader was being “over-advised” and that it was simply a “waste of time to write or to try talking with him”.

The activist requested President Kiir to accept and make peace with those opposing him for the sake of stability in the country.

“It’s the same house [South Sudan] being torn apart. First, as the head, it’s your job to reconcile the family even if it cost you what. Have you personally chosen to take this self-sacrificing position and who had managed to successfully oppose you and won? For you to enjoy your work, why don’t you first admit that none is able to govern another man without his consent? How do you do this?” he wrote.

Achuil also urged President Kiir to consider reconciling with the those opposing his regime, stressing a peaceful and stable nation would attract investors, who will return the nation on development path.

“This is the only way to saving your name in the future. You or someone around you may not like this for it will hurt for a while, but is your only way to enjoy your presidency for now and a wonderful legacy for your children and your children’s children after you – consider Mandela’s children in South Africa”, he added.

The activist decried the economic meltdown facing the young nation and urged the South Sudanese leader to fix the problem.

“Why not pick the first option for us the citizens as well as for your children’s place in this land after you? But you know you have a really tough decision to make and you don’t have a lot of time to rescue thousands of lives yet to be lost in this brothers’ war?” he asked, while warning of unforeseen acts of external aggressors.

In June, however, the South Sudanese leader said he would not accept being forced to step down by force, insisting it would set a bad precedent for the war-torn East African nation.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between President Kiir and his then-vice president, Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. Since then, the fighting, now along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over 2 million people fleeing their homes.

(ST)

  • 4 October 06:51, by Eastern

    I entirely agree with Angelo Achuil. South Sudan is stuck in a quagmire of instability with Kiir at the helm. I know naysayers will say otherwise.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 07:50, by South South

      Eastern,

      Security in our country is stable now. We have very a few cut throats in Uganda border and Ethiopia border. UN is working in Wau to send back all IDPs to their homes because situation is very stable. Find something else to talk about, we are holding it, in your face.

      repondre message

      • 4 October 08:48, by Newsudan

        yes,it is good idea,but the issue here is that, there is no clear successor, except people like Taban Paride,Nhial Deng,Thomas Cirillo,these are my favour candidates who have sense of leadership

        repondre message

      • 4 October 09:57, by Wutkhor

        South South or whatever u call ur ass... No mercy this time round, I have been fighting ur jce insects thugs for the last 4yrs until we return to juba n fights them up to DRC, so don’t talk shirts on this sides u dirty insects animals, only Nuerwew foods, stomach fighters will not save ur dirty asses this time round.

        repondre message

  • 4 October 07:03, by lou nuer

    That is true Angelo but Kiir and his advisors are not listening to the voice of South Sudanese citizen they are looking for their benefit not thinking for a future upcoming generation. Let him step down if there will be no peace.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 07:31, by Kuch

      "Activist calls on South Sudanese president to step down"??!
      And enthroned who? David Shearer of UNIMISS or Festus Mogae of Botswana? Some of our South Sudanese will never listen. Why is our evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are so fixated in our country & our people? It is simply because they think, we are so foolish & indeed>>>

      repondre message

      • 4 October 07:38, by Kuch

        some our Nuers & some Equatorians have shown our foolish some our South Sudanese people really are. Some our Nuers were fighting the South Sudanese people simply to prove their Ngundeng buong fantasies with their Riek Machar fool. But some of our Equatorians from our Central Equatoria were fighting the South Sudanese people because of their usual *korkor*>>>

        repondre message

        • 4 October 07:50, by Kuch

          that the Dinkas/Jenges are taking their Juba, Yei, Keje-Keji. What part of Juba, Yei or Keje-Keji has been taken by the Dinkas/Jenges? None. The Dinkas/Jenges buy the lands from the people who own Juba, Yei, Nimule & other Equatorian little towns or villages. The Dinkas/Jenges were the ones who crisis-crossed the whole of Equatoria, when these idiots were cowering in other countries>>>

          repondre message

          • 4 October 08:05, by Kuch

            blasting their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan/mundukuru out of their towns & villages. I am the one who helped bombed their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out of their Yei in 1997 & helped captured their Kapoeta in 2002. And the boys that l fought with were entirely Jenges/Dinkas and a few boys from the Nuba Mts, Southern Blue Nile & Maaban countries>>>

            repondre message

            • 4 October 08:13, by Kuch

              So my fellows South Sudanese, we must start growing our own food. Why you Riek Machar fools think you can go to other countries like Uganda:http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article63661 to propagandize their so-called love of South Sudan? My fellows South Sudanese, here in the Jenges/Dinkas country, we have don’t like your evil white Americans, English people & their evil, juus>>>

              repondre message

              • 4 October 08:21, by Kuch

                their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & their Arabs of Saudi Arabia & their gulf Arab states’ criminals evil dirty intrigues in our country & against our people. My Riek Machar fools, be very very careful.

                repondre message

            • 4 October 08:14, by jubaone

              Kuch,
              These are testimonies of imposters, lazy and idlers who want to claim the work of others ad theirs. Why have jienges not succeeded in developing their junk states if they claim they are good fighters and liberators? This means idiots can carry guns but can’t carry pens to develop themselves. Hopeless. Now many nyors are getting killed so wha? Just like flies ssshhh👊 bam

              repondre message

        • 4 October 10:03, by Wutkhor

          Kus... Why u like to talk shirt on ST about the whites, Jews, English pples,the Europeans n so forth n so on.. Is something proves that u re suffering from amnesia n untreatable diseases, any ways I wouldn’t waste my time with an insects animals jiengs like u... We re opts for secessions no need to lives with Dinka’s. Full stop.

          repondre message

      • 4 October 09:03, by Nigany

        anyone who is south sudanese patriotist can be enthrone to replaced father kiir.

        repondre message

    • 4 October 07:36, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      No one can tell me that this Jienge Kiirminal as a failed president who can’t lead a country can at the same time lead and manage his family 👪. Manage a 6-member family properly and you can manage 10-million communities as well. At least we the rest can rebel, but his unfortunate kids and wives will live with such a loser and drunken family head. Just useless.

      repondre message

      • 4 October 07:46, by South South

        jubaone,

        Find something to talk about. Kiir is sitting in Juba unshakable. He will rule until the time comes to hand over the power to another hawk. I m in Juba NA South Sudan. Oh, you are welcome back to Juba to contribute in developing our country. Many opportunities are here and you can choose what you like to do including going back to rats hunter. You are our South Sudanese old man.

        repondre message

        • 4 October 08:06, by jubaone

          South South,
          Bla..bla..jienge bullshit and luakthrash. Eat, sleep and shit 💩 bcoz you have no added value to SS except a bunch of losers, thugs and liars. Manage your luaks first b4 you think of managing a country of civilized and intelligent people. We made a terrible mistake of allowing vagabonds and suckers to come to Juba. Get your tickets ready for your stinking luaks or carry water.

          repondre message

          • 4 October 09:01, by South South

            jubaone,

            I fail to understand your point. Do you mean hunting for rats is a civilization? You can come back to Juba anytime you want because you are our old man, but remember where you hear it first. Kiir will remain the only president we have in South Sudan until when he decides to leave power. Enjoy.

            repondre message

  • 4 October 07:49, by Sunday Junup

    Kuch!
    Kiiriminal Mayardit is not the only leader for South Sudan, there are many people including Dinka who can lead our nation through peace. if i may ask you, can we stay without leader if he die now? or we can pick another because of no option?

    repondre message

  • 4 October 07:56, by John Wetjunub

    we are in dilemma here in South Sudan, though President Kiir accept to step down still we don’t have nationalists leaders among those who are claiming to be given chance lead this nation. ooh God you rescue south Sudanese and get them out from this current situation.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 08:14, by Dalta Cirea

      South Sudan

      It is like your brother tell you you are sick go and see Dr, then you say I am not sick. you are denying your being sick while you are losing weigh. this is related to your statement. security situation is stable while klling is going on day and nigh in every signle hour people are dying.

      repondre message

      • 4 October 08:53, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

        I love President Salva Kiir Mayardit (Joshua) who brought us to the promised land. But Mr. President has totally failed. South Sudan has become a nuisance in Africa and the world alike. You hear of people dying of hunger, diseases, soldiers killing and raping civilians every day and night and above all civil servants going unpaid for seven months. Where on earth can one get a country of this kind?

        repondre message

      • 4 October 09:13, by South South

        Dalta Cirea,

        I am an adult, old enough to know whether Iam sick or not, only me will tell people if Iam sick or not. Forget about my brother or anyone else. Situation in South Sudan is much, much better than last year in term of security, fact. Do you have problem with that?

        repondre message

  • 4 October 09:12, by Nigany

    this activist has indeed narrated what i would approach my president kiir with. keep it up bro, you are for sure my martin luther king

    repondre message

  • 4 October 09:49, by Wutkhor

    Fucks all Kiir n jce insects in this forum.. No need for Kiir resignation but three thing must be involes.
    1- secessions for Nuer and equotoria co Dinka’s prove that they re just insects n animals who don’t deserve to lives with human.
    2- all Dinka’s insects plus their Nuerwew foods n stomach fighters n their equotoria jce worshippers who involvesin butchering civilians cross the country must be t

    repondre message

    • 4 October 09:53, by Wutkhor

      Continue... 3 ICC must be include so they should come n take all Kiir, jce followers insects to prosecutes them.
      4- Igad fake leaders must be prosecuted, eg the like o Uhuru,n M7 who involves in genocides innocents civilians.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

