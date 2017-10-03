Sudan, Belarus discuss energy cooperation

October 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Oil Minister Abdel-Rahman Osman and the Belarusian Minister of Energy Vladimir Potupchik Tuesday have chaired joint meetings on energy cooperation between the two countries in Khartoum, said the official news agency SUNA.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters Photo)

According to the agency, the meetings discussed ways to push forward cooperation in energy and oil and gas industry including the manufacture of oil spare parts and equipment as well as oil research and studies.

Following the meetings, the Belarusian minister told reporters that his country is ready to implement all agreements signed between the two sides, expressing commitment for further cooperation in areas identified by experts from both countries.

He pointed out that banking cooperation would facilitate the implementation of the agreements, saying we came to Sudan to achieve actual results on the implementation of a number of projects.

For his part, the Sudanese minister said they discussed the priorities of the oil sector especially in areas of gas production, manufacturing of spare parts and oil equipment and machines as well as the exchange of expertise and research studies.

He called on the Belarusian side to cooperate in the making of gas and oil refinery equipment, saying they will closely follow the implementation of the agreements to achieve a tangible outcome.

Earlier this year, Belarus and Sudan signed an agreement on friendly relations and cooperation. The document was signed by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir in Khartoum.

Also, last August a senior Sudanese delegation headed by the speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer visited Minsk and discussed ways to implement agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of oil industry, agricultural and animal processing.

Belarus is one of the Sudan armament providers. A military cooperation protocol covering training, exchange of experiences, and military science fields was inked between the two countries on June 15, 2006.

(ST)