Darfur forcible weapons collection to start at mid-October

October 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Darfur weapons collection campaign which is currently voluntary, will become forcible at mid-October, the Sudanese government decided on Monday.
In a meeting chaired by Vice President Hassabo Abdel Rahman, the higher committee for the collection of weapons and unregulated vehicles decided to start the forcible phase of the campaign in all the states of Sudan on 15 October.
Launched last August, the six-month campaign aims to eliminate weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.
The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.
However, some tribal leaders, such as Musa Hilal refuse to hand over their arms and defy the government. Observers fear that the second phase would generate armed clashes in the region between his militia and the government forces.
The meeting, which included all the governors of the concerned states, was briefed on the ongoing process but nothing flirted from the meeting.
In a statement on Monday after the meeting, the government said the arms collection operation has "a positive effect on the security, stability and development".
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Bashir’s visit to Darfur is terrorist activity 2017-09-30 21:37:15 By Adeeb Yousif In recent days, new causes of unrest and violence among Darfurian communities have compounded the suffering they already are experiencing. President Omar Bashir has been visiting (...)
Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)
South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)
MORE