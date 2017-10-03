Sudanese opposition groups to participate in SPLM-N al-Hilu’s general conference



October 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition forces announced they intend to participate in the upcoming extraordinary general conference of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu this week.

The faction of SPLM-N al-Hilu will hold an extraordinary general conference in Kauda, the headquarters of the rebel group on 6 October.

The extraordinary gathering was decided after a rift in the group when the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) decided to relieve the secretary general followed by the chairman after the rejection of their negotiation approach and lack of organisational reforms.

The meeting is expected to elect a new leadership and adopt a new charter and a constitution drafted by two committees formed last August.

The opposition Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) and the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said they will participate in the conference.

On Sunday, the PCS’s newspaper Al-Midan announced the participation of the party leader Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib saying he received an invitation from the SPLM-N al-Hilu to attend the conference.

Also, the SCoP deputy chairman Khaled Omer confirmed to Sudan Tribune the participation of his party in the rebel meeting.

Omer stressed that "the Sudanese conference Party will be represented by a high-level delegation in the conference", but declined to disclose the names of the delegation.

However, the National Umma Party (NUP) of Sadiq al-Mahdi expressed willingness to take part in the conference saying they didn’t yet receive an invitation from the organizers.

"The National Umma Party has not received an invitation to attend the conference yet, but we will participate when we get it," said Fadl Allah Burma Nasser, the party’s deputy chairman to Sudan Tribune.

