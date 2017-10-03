 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 October 2017

Chinese peacekeepers honored in war-torn South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 2, 2017 (JUBA) - Chinese peacekeepers serving the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been honored for their exemplary service to the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 157.9 kb
Chinese peacekeepers patrol around the perimeter of UN House in Juba on 27 January 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

The third Chinese Peacekeeping Battalion received their medals at a ceremony that was held in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, the UN deputy special representative of the Secretary-General, Moustapha Soumare lauded the "dedication, commitment and professionalism" of the Chinese troops.

"The role and contribution of female officers is especially crucial in a place like South Sudan by making uniformed personnel more accessible to the most vulnerable civilians," said Soumare.

According to the top UN official, 13 members of the contingent were women, highlighting the impact of female officers in peacekeeping.

Soumare, however, encouraged the various troop-contributing countries to further strengthen the participation of women in uniform.

Since the deployment of the battalion in December 2016, the Chinese contingent has carried out missions including patrolling at the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site near the UN base, in Juba and along dangerous and damaged roads to reach vulnerable people.

The commanding officer of the Chinese battalion, Ding Hailong expressed gratitude to UNMISS for their continued support in helping the Chinese peacekeepers, also known as CHNBATT, fulfill their mandate. He commended the UN mission for its consolidated efforts towards building durable peace in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong said he was hopeful that the assistance to the people of South Sudan by CHNBATT will contribute towards a positive image of both UN peacekeepers and the Chinese army.

For nearly 30 years, however, China has reportedly contributed more than 30,000 UN peacekeepers to 24 different missions.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. A peace deal signed in August 2015 led to the formation of a coalition government, but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 October 06:20, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Chinese are the hard working folks in the world 🌍, I wish they take that to South Sudan, n 🚂 train people to be like them, If you have ever worked with Chinese, I believe you should know this, that is why their country is leading in commodities, Everything made in china

    repondre message

    • 3 October 07:10, by Eastern

      On the hardworking bit, I partly agree with you. Chinese employers are only entitled to the International Labour day as the only holiday. Since most Chinese companies pay some bribes to "leaders" in African countries, they freely circumvent national labour laws thus enslaving their employees on the job..!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bashir’s visit to Darfur is terrorist activity 2017-09-30 21:37:15 By Adeeb Yousif In recent days, new causes of unrest and violence among Darfurian communities have compounded the suffering they already are experiencing. President Omar Bashir has been visiting (...)

Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)

South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.