RSF militiamen kill one person in revenge attack in Central Darfur

October 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed a civilian wounded other seven people in an attack carried on a camp of internally displaced persons in Central Darfur state.

A UNAMID peacekeeper uses branches to mark the location of a mortar projectile abandoned inthe Abassi camp for IDPs in Mellit, N Darfur (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)

The RSF, a brutal government militia, attacked the Khamssa Dagayg camp outside the state capital Zalingei, to revenge the murder of one of its members near the camp.

IDPs spokesperson in the camp told Sudan Tribune that gunmen riding nine vehicles carried out a "savage attack" on the camp killing a displaced person and injured seven others, adding they abducted two other residents.

He said the state government deployed the army around the camp to prevent further attacks, adding they informed the UNAMID peacekeepers of the attack but they didn’t intervene.

The state government didn’t issue any statement about the incident. Also, Sudan Tribune failed to reach officials for comment on the attack.

Jebel Marra remains a hot area in Darfur region as the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid didn’t declare a cessation of hostilities.

Hussein Abu Sharati, the Darfur IDPs spokesperson, condemned the RSF attack on the camp saying it is part of the government plan to close the camps of displaced persons.

He said the government resorted to such attacks after its failure to convince them to return to their areas of origin due to the lack of security in the region.

