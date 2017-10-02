October 1, 2017 (JUBA) – The International Authority on Development (IGAD) has unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation.

It was agreed upon, during the June summit that all groups be included in discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

Consultations will comments on 13 October and end on 17, with leaders in South Sudan’s coalition government to be consulted first during the IGAD-initiated process.

Also to be consulted are South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar, currently confined in South Africa, former Agriculture minister Lam Akol, former secretary general of the ruling party, Pagan Amum and the ex-army logistics chief-turned rebel leader, Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka. The IGAD team will also meet members of civil society groups and faith-based leaders during their consultations on the peace process.

A team from the regional bloc, headed by the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Workneh Gobeyehu will do the consultations on the South Sudanese peace process.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiation of the peace agreement between the two factions to the conflict.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)