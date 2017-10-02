 
 
 
IGAD unveils S. Sudan peace revitalization forum timetable

October 1, 2017 (JUBA) – The International Authority on Development (IGAD) has unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation.

It was agreed upon, during the June summit that all groups be included in discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

Consultations will comments on 13 October and end on 17, with leaders in South Sudan’s coalition government to be consulted first during the IGAD-initiated process.

Also to be consulted are South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar, currently confined in South Africa, former Agriculture minister Lam Akol, former secretary general of the ruling party, Pagan Amum and the ex-army logistics chief-turned rebel leader, Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka. The IGAD team will also meet members of civil society groups and faith-based leaders during their consultations on the peace process.

A team from the regional bloc, headed by the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Workneh Gobeyehu will do the consultations on the South Sudanese peace process.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiation of the peace agreement between the two factions to the conflict.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 2 October 08:55, by Eastern

    Kiir has decided to divide his camp into 5 entities: (1) SPLM-Kiir, (2) SPLM-Taban, SPLM-Deng Alor, (3) Martin Elia and (5) Adigo Anyoti...Many individuals from Bahr el Ghazal have been co-opted as "Civil Societies and the Business community". True peace will be attained in South Sudan when leaders shun perfidy...!

    repondre message

    • 2 October 09:24, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Had the Kiirminal implemented the ARCISS 2015 between him and Riak, things wouldn’t get nastier as now. The cake will now be divided into smaller portions and he can’t think he will take the bigger chunk, no. We want federalism at it’s fullest without compromise, even when that will cost the break up of the country. They started a dirty war they can’t end, that is jienge logic.

      repondre message

      • 2 October 09:57, by Newsudan

        in the book of Isaiah, the Bible describes the woe of Sudan, the "country of whirring (insect) wings " that was always feared, a people mighty and masterful ",such ominous Biblical prophecies do not lend themselves to peace and may condemn the Sudanese to " eternal conflict ".the book of Ezekiel describes the people of Cush taking part in an apocalyptic war against Gog a chief Prince who came from

        repondre message

      • 2 October 10:01, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Agreed. Kiir didn’t want NUSU MKATE (half loaf) that Uhuru and Ruto are taunting in Kenya. It will be smaller portions of power shared not between tow protagonists but regions. CONFEDERACY will surely help settle the political problems of South Sudan created by tribal dominance.

        repondre message

  • 2 October 09:41, by lou nuer

    Stupid IGAD will never bring peace in South Sudan unless others Countries in Africa or Eu will coming and helps of solving this probem. Ethiopia foreign Minister lead revitalization is fake will never yield any fruiteful result that Ethiopian will be after getting money and forget his roles. Fake IGAD.

    repondre message

  • 2 October 09:57, by Wutkhor

    Dinka’s listen with their dirty ass and their dirty brain for they don’t knows the meaning of signatories of the peace.
    Is better for SS to be divided for me I don’t even want the so-called Igad peace I just want secession.
    It’s a big and terrible crime to share same nationality with Dinka’s.

    repondre message

    • 2 October 10:42, by Newsudan

      Wutkor or whatever
      you’re simply mad man,continued with your madness of installing your false Messiah ake Gatmachar as FVp,forget,just folded your antenna and joined peace wing of STD,leave Dr Risky alone in SA prison,

      repondre message

Comment on this article



