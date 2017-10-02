October 1, 2017 (JUBA) – The Council of Ministers in war-torn South Sudan on Friday approved the establishment of the country’s Ministry of Federal Affairs as part of the August 2015 peace agreement.
- South Sudan cabinet in session September 1, 2012 (file/photo ST)
The ministry, an official said, will be tasked with sensitizing citizens to enable understand what kind of federal system they desire in future.
“The main task of the ministry should actual be to initiate, research and educate the people of South Sudan on the different types of federalism that are operating all over the world so that when time comes for the people of South Sudan to decide on the type of federalism, they need then they will take decision from an informed position,” said South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei.
“The government in principle is in full agreement with the federal system but we have not yet decided as to which type of federalism do want,” he added.
Makuei said that federalism is a popular demand of the people of South Sudan,b but did not, however, say when the ministry would be formed.
Although the issue of federalism is mentioned in Chapter 6, Article 1 of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), the accord does define federalism, which has been a matter of debate between different parties in South Sudan, including those who want a powerful central government and others who want power devolved.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir had earlier warned citizens against demanding for federal system of government, saying the nation will disintegrate into smaller states.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Bashir’s visit to Darfur is terrorist activity 2017-09-30 21:37:15 By Adeeb Yousif In recent days, new causes of unrest and violence among Darfurian communities have compounded the suffering they already are experiencing. President Omar Bashir has been visiting (...)
Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)
South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)
MORE