October 1, 2017 (JUBA) – The Council of Ministers in war-torn South Sudan on Friday approved the establishment of the country’s Ministry of Federal Affairs as part of the August 2015 peace agreement.

South Sudan cabinet in session September 1, 2012 (file/photo ST)

The ministry, an official said, will be tasked with sensitizing citizens to enable understand what kind of federal system they desire in future.

“The main task of the ministry should actual be to initiate, research and educate the people of South Sudan on the different types of federalism that are operating all over the world so that when time comes for the people of South Sudan to decide on the type of federalism, they need then they will take decision from an informed position,” said South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei.

“The government in principle is in full agreement with the federal system but we have not yet decided as to which type of federalism do want,” he added.

Makuei said that federalism is a popular demand of the people of South Sudan,b but did not, however, say when the ministry would be formed.

Although the issue of federalism is mentioned in Chapter 6, Article 1 of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), the accord does define federalism, which has been a matter of debate between different parties in South Sudan, including those who want a powerful central government and others who want power devolved.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir had earlier warned citizens against demanding for federal system of government, saying the nation will disintegrate into smaller states.

