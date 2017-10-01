 
 
 
South Sudan rival forces resume clashes in Bieh state

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
October 1, 2017 (JUBA)- Rival forces in South Sudan conflict have resumed clashes in Bieh state after armed opposition loyal to the former first vice president Riek Machar captured a county commissioner with several officials.

The pro-government opposition faction under the first vice president Taban Deng Gai issued a statement on Sunday saying Security Tension at its highest level in Bieh state.

The security situation in Waat, Bieh state remain a big concern following today’s clashes between the anti-peace elements and SPLA-IO in collaboration with government forces.

This morning around 6:00 Am, our forces came under heavy fire from the armed groups under Machar but they were repulsed back, the statement carrying the name of Col.Dickson Gatluak Jock, spokesman of the SPLA-IO under Taban reads.

“The main aim in Today’s (Sunday) attack is to regain the full control of the strategic town of Waat from the SPLA-IO under the leadership of Gen.Taban Deng Gai before the revitalization process is kicked off in Addis Ababa but the mission is foiled," said the military spokesperson.

The attackers, he said, are under command of Gen.Otong Liah and Koang Rambang launched the assault from Akobo which is being used as a temporary base.

“SPLA-IO, fought back in self-defence to end the assault and remain in their bunkers after driving away the enemy purposely to observe the unilateral ceasefire. Report of casualties will be followed soon after verification on the ground,” he added.

(ST)

  • 2 October 01:36, by Kush Natives

    Look at these idiots, instead of bringing back the civilians that they captured last week, they started attacking the government. Are those rebels really logically thinking? We’re taking over Waat and Akobo soon. That’s likely going to be your end or disarmament.

  • 2 October 01:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Nuer Killing Nuer!! What is all this about? Taban stop confusing the nuer people. It is crystal clear they were butcher in Juba in 2013. Who are standind for when more South Sudanese are being butcher by Kiir and his jieng kinsmen? The food you are fighting for will not help you. All is shit in the end.

  • 2 October 02:03, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Nuer Killing Nuer!! What is all this about? Taban stop confusing the Nuer people. It is crystal clear they were butchered in Juba in 2013. Who are you standing for when more South Sudanese are being butchered by Kiir and his jieng kinsmen? The food you are fighting for will not help you. All is shit in the end.

    • 2 October 03:45, by john akeen

      What are you talking about? Maybe Taban used to be Nuer, but now he’s not Nuer he is south sudanese and at sometime he’s a South Sudanese leader, he is leading every single South Sudanese right now, and it is his duty to protect all of South Sudanese people from criminals like you and your father Riek Machar

      • 2 October 05:05, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        John Akeen

        Which South Sudan leader in Taban do you mean? By abandoning his people to the hands of torture and murder , you mean he is a leader? A South Sudan devoid of over million of citizens that were driven out of their homelands due to greed and lust for immoral leadership? You must be insane to support your so called Leaders!!

