Khartoum to host Horn of Africa meeting on Sunday

October 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese capital, next week will host a meeting on peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa, said the head of the African Union office in Khartoum Mahmoud Kan

AUHIP chief Thabo Mbeki speaks to reporters following a meeting with Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir on 5 November 2014 (SUNA)

The AU official told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that the meeting, which is organized by the AU in coordination with the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government, will be held in Khartoum from 8 to 10 October.

He pointed out that the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat would inaugurate the meeting on 8 October, saying the meeting will be chaired by the former South African President and chief of the AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) Thabo Mbeki.

The Nigeran diplomat added the meeting will mark the beginning of serious discussions to address the issues of peace, security, development and stability in the Horn to reach the adequate solutions for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

According to Kan, the meeting would be attended by experts from the Horn countries besides a number of partners from the continent and abroad.

(ST)