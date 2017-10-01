Sudanese-Ethiopian committee to meet in Khartoum



October 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Sudanese- Ethiopian Higher Committee (JSEHC) would hold its next meeting in Khartoum in mid-October, said the official news agency SUNA.

The JSEHC meeting would be preceded by the meeting of the joint Sudanese-Ethiopian technical committee.

According to the agency, Vice-President and head of Sudan’s delegation on the joint economic committee between Sudan and Ethiopia Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman has instructed to adequately prepare for the JSEHC meeting.

During a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, the State Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Abdel-Rahman Dirar has briefed the Vice-President on the implementation of the agreements and memorandum of understanding signed between the relevant ministries in both countries.

Following the meeting, Dirar said the Sudanese side is expected to hold the meeting of the economic technical committee to discuss the preparations for the JSEHC meeting.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint economic projects particularly in the border areas for the benefit of the people from the two sides.

Last April, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

In February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

Also, in October 2016, the two sides signed in Addis Ababa a memorandum of understanding providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to fight terrorism.

