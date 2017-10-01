 
 
 
Sunday 1 October 2017

S. Sudan seeking negotiation with U.S over sanctions: official

September 30, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan is seeking negotiation with the United States government over the most recent sanctions it imposed on three of its officials, the presidential spokesperson said on Thursday.

PNG - 256.5 kb
South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

“We think the government should negotiate with the U.S. on the sanctions, because these sanctions are hindering peace implementation,” Ateny Wek Ateny told Xinhua.

On September 6, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions and a travel ban that include asset freeze on the minister of information Michael Makuei, South Sudan army (SPLA) deputy chief of staff Malek Rueben and ex-army chief of staff Paul Malong.

According to Ateny, President Salva Kiir said the South Sudan army and police have been ordered to cooperate with the Regional Protection Force (RPF), which has already started to arrive in phases.

The 4,000-strong RPF force comprising of Rwandan, Bangladesh, Nepalese and Ethiopian peacekeepers will help free up the already existing 12,000 UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) force, by mainly protecting civilians in the capital and along major highways.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after political dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar led to fighting that pitted mostly Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir against Machar’s Nuer ethnic group.

The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the South Sudanese capital, Juba forcing Machar to flee the country into exile.

The conflict in South Sudan has led to violence and destruction, which has seen over 2 million South Sudanese displaced and up to 6 million facing near-famine conditions. More than 200,000 civilians, UN says, are being sheltered at its sites across the country.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

