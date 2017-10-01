 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 October 2017

South Sudan parliament approves $47.88m AfDB loan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 30, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of South Sudan parliament on Monday approved a $47.88 million loan obtained from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

The approval came after the chairperson of parliament’s finance committee, David Nailo presented before lawmakers documents on the AfDB loan.

The loan, he told his counterparts, was provided by the financial institution on concession terms for developmental activities in the war-torn nation.

According to the lawmaker, $27.76 million dollars of the $47.88 million was given to the government as a loan at an interest ranging from 0-1 percent per annum while the $20.12 million was given as a grant to the government.

He, however, stated that 14.75 million of the loan will be used to develop the Juba power distribution system’s rehabilitation and expansion project.

$18 million will be used for membership subscription to regional financial institutions, including the Trade and Development Bank, which South Sudan recently joined.

Another $15.13 million, the finance committee chair said, will be for institutional support for domestic revenue mobilization, citing the establishments of South Sudan Revenue Authority.

When South Sudan got its independence in 2011, one of its daunting challenges was how it would diversify an economy, largely dependent on oil revenues, which supports 98 percent of its budget.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 October 07:35, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Is the parliament comfortable with the current roads in South Sudan? I thought infrastructure will be the major factor to improve diversification of our economy. How long will Salva Kiir be asking defense ministry to repair roads?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bashir’s visit to Darfur: is terrorist activity 2017-09-30 21:37:15 By Adeeb Yousif In recent days, new causes of unrest and violence among Darfurian communities have compounded the suffering they already are experiencing. President Omar Bashir has been visiting (...)

Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)

South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.