South Sudan armed opposition denies rebel leader’s wife unwell

September 30, 2017 (JUBA)- The leadership of the main South Sudan’s armed opposition has denied that Angelina Teny, a senior member of the group and a wife of their leader, Riek Machar had skipped attending the general assembly of the United Nations because of health condition.

Angelina Teny pictured at a New York hotel during the UNAG meetings (ST Photo)

Isaac K. Gang, SPLM (IO) Representative to the United States of America, said Angelina Teny had a minor pinched nerve on her right leg, possibly stemming from her long 40-day trek from Juba to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year in the midst of assassination attempt on her life and that of Machar by the Juba regime but the pinch has now been treated and cured.

“This pinched nerve has been cured and treated by Doctors in the US about a month ago and Hon. Teny is walking, running and going about her normal responsibility routinely. She can run a marathon right now if she so chooses. One thing you may not know about her is that she is a nutritionist and the idea of diabetes is not only a desperate propaganda manufactured by the South Sudanese Embassy in Washington, DC, but it is laughable,” said Kang.

The leading opposition official argued that the development of the rapidly evolving power of technology means that anyone only with common sense can create a photo of their liking by using photoshop and parade it as whatever they choose.

“This is in reference to the photos on social media that you are referring to though I have not seen them. In conclusion, Hon. Teny has not fallen and does not have diabetes. The idea of an amputation is a sadistic and an unfortunate wish by her and the SPLM/A (IO) enemies hoping to lower the high moral of the SPLM/A (IO) members, he added in an e-mail response on Saturday.

“I am with her as I write this and she is doing fantastic,” he added

He was reacting to a social media reports showing Angelina looking unwell and moving with the help of walking stick at a hotel and being assisted by two aides in New York, United States.

The social media reports quoting different sources, some of whom identified themselves as opposition sources, claimed Angelina suffers from a knee injury but exacerbated by diabetes.

