Sudan’s peace talks would resume under better political conditions: chief negotiator

September 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s presidential assistant and head of the government negotiating team on the Two Areas Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid said the next round of peace talks would be held “under better political circumstances”.

Presidential Assistant, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid (SUNA Photo)

Hamid, who addressed the meeting of the National Congress Party (NCP) Shura Council in the state of Khartoum Saturday, said the military rebellion in Darfur and the Two Areas has receded significantly.

He pointed out to the disarmament campaign, saying the arms bearers were left with nothing “except manoeuvring on the humanitarian assistance to the needy population in the Two Areas”.

The chief negotiator added the next round of peace talks “would come in better political conditions in which Sudan is moving towards achieving political and economic stability”.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The African Union is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and opposition including the armed groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

