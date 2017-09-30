 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 30 September 2017

One killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese soldiers guard the surrounding area of the UNMIS compound in El-Fasher, the administrative capital of North Darfur on September 5, 2007 (AFP Photo/Don Emmert)
September 30, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - One person was killed and several of others injured by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents in the locality of Tawila, some 60 kilometres west of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

Emad Abdel-Karim, a nephew of the victim told Sudan Tribune that gunmen on a four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle fired at his uncle and killed him instantly after he refused to hand them over his cattle.

“My uncle Mohamed Abdel-Rahman was killed treacherously at the hands of the Janjaweed near Tawila after he refused to leave his sheep,” he added.

Also, in a separate incident, a number of passenger buses have been attacked by gunmen on the road linking between El-Fasher and Tawila leading to the injury of several passengers.

One of the passengers by the name of Abu Al-Gasim Abdallah told Sudan Tribune that they have been attacked by unidentified gunmen, saying the attackers had stolen large sums of money and mobile phones.

He added that two of the passengers have been injured during the attack.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

In August, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Bashir’s visit to Darfur: is terrorist activity 2017-09-30 21:37:15 By Adeeb Yousif In recent days, new causes of unrest and violence among Darfurian communities have compounded the suffering they already are experiencing. President Omar Bashir has been visiting (...)

Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)

South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.