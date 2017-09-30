One killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur



September 30, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - One person was killed and several of others injured by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents in the locality of Tawila, some 60 kilometres west of North Darfur capital, El-Fasher.

Emad Abdel-Karim, a nephew of the victim told Sudan Tribune that gunmen on a four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle fired at his uncle and killed him instantly after he refused to hand them over his cattle.

“My uncle Mohamed Abdel-Rahman was killed treacherously at the hands of the Janjaweed near Tawila after he refused to leave his sheep,” he added.

Also, in a separate incident, a number of passenger buses have been attacked by gunmen on the road linking between El-Fasher and Tawila leading to the injury of several passengers.

One of the passengers by the name of Abu Al-Gasim Abdallah told Sudan Tribune that they have been attacked by unidentified gunmen, saying the attackers had stolen large sums of money and mobile phones.

He added that two of the passengers have been injured during the attack.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

In August, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)