Paul Malong's detention puts Bahr el Ghazal unity in jeopardy: Youth gtoup

September 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Youth leaders representing all the states of Bahr el Ghazal region have issued a statement warning that the placement under house arrest of Gen. Paul Malong Awan, former army chief of staff has put the unity of the region in jeopardy.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

The 29th September statement carrying the names of youth leaders representing different states in Bahr el Ghazal region cited Awan’s deteriorating health and the need to preserve the unity of the region.

“We are humbly appealing to the President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit to free his humble servant; Gen. Malong so that he can access medical services as well as staying with his family as a free man. This is because any negative impacts on his life under detention may jeopardize our unity as people”, the statement extended to Sudan Tribune reads in part.

Kiir and Awan are both from the Bahr el Ghazal region.

The statement described Awan as “a friend that one calls a “right-hand-man,” a friend that can accept to die with you. In fact, Gen.Malong was your most loyal and right-handed man in both good and tough times. Never forget your past relationship and accomplishments you both achieved during the liberation struggle”.

The youth leaders also expressed disappointment with the community leaders and those who persuaded Gen Awan to return to Juba from Yirol last May after he abruptly decided to leave following his removal from the position.

The same people, according to the youth, should now lead talks aimed at securing the release of the former military chief to move freely instead of detaining him in the house.

Last May, President Kiir fired the former SPLA chief of staff after reports from the internal intelligence service accusing him of preparing a coup against him.

Since then, Malong is confined at his residence in Juba as Kiir refused to him to travel abroad for medical treatment or recently to identify the body of his daughter who had been killed in Nairobi.

(ST)

  • 29 September 23:03, by Eastern

    Paul Malong Awan used the youths from Bahr el Ghazal to earn the US Sanction he is currently facing...Cattle camp youths are VERY USELESS...!

    repondre message

    • 30 September 02:48, by Kuch

      Eastern,
      "Cattle camp youths are VERY USELESS...!" Watch your language chap. From the greater Koryom, Muor Muor, Zal Zal one, Zal Zal two divisions, just to name a few, were 90% mainly from cattle camps and they blasted your cloned so-called arabs/mundukuru pretty badly in South Sudan. And if not because of our Riek Machar & Lam Akol back stabbing of the SPLA IN 1991>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 September 03:00, by Kuch

        Then SPLA would have marched to Khartoum in 1991 or early 1992. So what is your point against South Sudanese soldiers from cattle camps chap? It is only about instilling discipline into the army and that was SPLA was highly discipline Guerilla in the Africa if not the whole world than even your then damn Sudan conventional army. Mr. Eastern, tell us how many prisoners of war (POWs) were ever kept>

        repondre message

        • 30 September 03:09, by Kuch

          >>alive after they captured by your then Sudan conventional army? None/Nil/zilch/zero. But right after 2005, the SPLA managed to release your then SUDAN conventional army POWs to go home. Some of them went North Sudan but some of them even opted to remain in South Sudan. Do you really think the SPLM/SPLA was able to garner some it admirers in Africa & even around the world simply for being>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 September 03:17, by Kuch

            barbaric like our Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion? Do you remember what your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion did to innocent civilians in sacred places of worship in Bor & Bentiu. And how these Riek Machar idiots killed innocent civilians in Akobo, Anasir, Balliet, Malakal & Bentiu. Mr. Eastern I am often accused here by some you lowly idiots on this web site that l always go out topic>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 September 03:27, by Kuch

              but to inform you *idiots & some of some your silly admirers* about what is really behind what is being currently discussed,---’past & relevant event must have to be invoked into it to get a clear picture of what is really happening or being propagated at the moment. So Mr. Eastern, l will rumble on again chap. Mr. Eastern, your Riek Machar supporters & the the cloned so-called arab>>>

              repondre message

              • 30 September 03:35, by Kuch

                Mr. Mohammad Al Mumdance, a former professor in Uganda who was hired by the corporate America, North Sudan, the UK & was paid by the gulf Arab states to come to Juba & concoct a shoddy report with former Nigerian President, Mr. Obansonjo. To which they wrote a lopsided report that the government of targeted the Nuers in Juba simply because they Nuers. Mr. Obansonjo of Nigeria to date, has never>>>

                repondre message

                • 30 September 03:44, by Kuch

                  ever uttered a word about the methodology used by his team that Mr. Mohammad Al Mumdance used to come up with that *cooked up report* that the government of South Sudan targeted the Nuers in Juba simply because they were. Anyway, Mr. Mohammad Al Mumdance these days alleged to be a lecturer at Columbia university. A college were Barack Hussein Obama>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 30 September 04:27, by Kuch

                    a criminal who almost destroyed our country was educated in & his then administration was the one who employed Mr. Mohammad Al Mumdance to concoct that report that "the govt of South Sudan targeted the Nuers in Juba in 2013 simply because they were Nuers" Mr. Eastern, your Riek Machar often lie through their teeth that their ’kin & kith’ were killed by president Kiir body guards in 2013>>>

                    repondre message

  • 30 September 02:36, by Newsudan

    Eastern
    You’re not tired of barking.
    the like of you and Jubaone are expert of computer keyboards,fold your antennae and joined peace wing of STD,even if Your false Messiah (Riek) is allowed for third time as fvp,there will be another round of J1 showdown, of which this time he will not survived. Kiir Mayardit is ready to dehorned more deer, not Riek Io witchcraft soldiers with red ribbons,

    repondre message

  • 30 September 04:27, by john akeen

    Why people are acting like there is no more leader in their community than one person, you people need the law to take it’s place in the country, anybody who wants to takes the law on his/her own way must be arrested

    repondre message

