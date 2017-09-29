Paul Malong’s detention puts Bahr el Ghazal unity in jeopardy: Youth gtoup

September 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Youth leaders representing all the states of Bahr el Ghazal region have issued a statement warning that the placement under house arrest of Gen. Paul Malong Awan, former army chief of staff has put the unity of the region in jeopardy.

S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

The 29th September statement carrying the names of youth leaders representing different states in Bahr el Ghazal region cited Awan’s deteriorating health and the need to preserve the unity of the region.

“We are humbly appealing to the President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit to free his humble servant; Gen. Malong so that he can access medical services as well as staying with his family as a free man. This is because any negative impacts on his life under detention may jeopardize our unity as people”, the statement extended to Sudan Tribune reads in part.

Kiir and Awan are both from the Bahr el Ghazal region.

The statement described Awan as “a friend that one calls a “right-hand-man,” a friend that can accept to die with you. In fact, Gen.Malong was your most loyal and right-handed man in both good and tough times. Never forget your past relationship and accomplishments you both achieved during the liberation struggle”.

The youth leaders also expressed disappointment with the community leaders and those who persuaded Gen Awan to return to Juba from Yirol last May after he abruptly decided to leave following his removal from the position.

The same people, according to the youth, should now lead talks aimed at securing the release of the former military chief to move freely instead of detaining him in the house.

Last May, President Kiir fired the former SPLA chief of staff after reports from the internal intelligence service accusing him of preparing a coup against him.

Since then, Malong is confined at his residence in Juba as Kiir refused to him to travel abroad for medical treatment or recently to identify the body of his daughter who had been killed in Nairobi.

(ST)