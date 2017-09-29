 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 29 September 2017

South Sudan IDPs worried on safety after UN base attack

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 28, 2017 (BENTIU) – Internally displaced persons living within the United Nation protection of civilian sites in Bentiu have expressed disappointment over the continued insecurity situation in one of South Sudan largest civilians’ protection camp in Unity State.

JPEG - 57 kb
A view of the Protection of Civilians (POC) site near Bentiu, in Unity State, South Sudan (Photo UN/JC McIlwaine)

the head of the Community High committee (CHC) at the UN camp in Bentiu, James Gatnyang, blamed peacekeepers from the world body for allegedly failing to protect vulnerable civilians residing under their watch.

“The UN forces have failed to protect civilians as more crimes and killing of people are happening on their watch,” he said.

One person was killed and four others were critically injured when a group of unidentified attackers stormed the UN camp at about 12:00 am.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, although internally displaced person blamed government forces over the incident.

Rebecca Toch, 26, described the attack as one of the worst ever to have happened and that those needed life support treatment.

The attackers, eyewitnesses said, used AK-47 rifles and explosive devices to fire at the UN camp, which under UN the peacekeepers.

Currently Bentiu UN camp hosts over 121,000 displaced people and is one of the bigger protection sites in the war-torn South Sudan.

In the past, however, the UN has witnessed similar attacks at its bases in Malakal, Bor, Bentiu and Akobo when civil war broke out in 2013.

According to the world body, attacks on its UN bases as well as on civilians under the protection of peacekeepers constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. A peace deal signed in August 2015 led to the formation of a coalition government, but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

Tens of thousands of South Sudanese have been killed, with millions of others displaced and over 4 million people left severely food insecure since December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 September 08:34, by Resolution

    Manjur and his gangs will pay back in hybrid court soon,IDPs camp is not the right source to get your salaries. since you are fighting for government beg them to give you money.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)

South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)

The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.