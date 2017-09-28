 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 28 September 2017

Sudan’s security is linked to South Sudan stability: al-Bashir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir speaks in Hara, Ethiopia on 8 december 2016 (ENA Photo)
September 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir said that Sudan’s national security cannot be completed without the stability of neighbouring countries, especially South Sudan.

Al-Bashir made his remarks during his address to the opening session of the conference of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa (CISSA) held in Khartoum.

The conference is attended by the head of the Saudi intelligence service and representatives of several western intelligence agencies including the CIA and the French DGSE.

The purpose of the conference is to boost African efforts to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership to combat terrorism and achieve political stability on the African continent.

The Sudanese leaders mentioned the government efforts to end the armed conflicts in southern and western Sudan and to reach a national consensus through the national dialogue initiative adding it contributed to stabilizing the security situation in the country.

"Our conviction is that our national security cannot be achieved and its rings can be completed without the security and stability of all our neighbours, especially the state of South Sudan, which we hope will be stabilized soon," further said al-Bashir.

He explained that security and political necessities imposed by coexistence and the geographical and civil context have led Sudan to make vigorous efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan.

He noted that these efforts come within the framework of the IGAD mediation to end the four-year conflict in the context of a collective African effort. Also, it aims to reduce the negative impact of war and internal fighting on the south Sudanese and alleviate their suffering.

He further pointed to Sudan’s commitment to support international humanitarian efforts through the opening of humanitarian corridors to save thousands of people facing famine in South Sudan besides the hosting of refugee.

"We will spare no effort to support our brother South Sudanese refugees, despite the absence of any support from the international community" he emphasised.

As of 15 September 2017, Sudan hosts 461,250 South Sudanese registered by the UN refugee agency UNHCR since December 2013.

Khartoum also accuses Juba of supporting the SPLM-N factions and Darfur armed groups saying some of them are used by the government in the devastating civil war.

The Sudanese president further vowed to increase the government efforts to combat terrorism and to take the needed preventive measures.

"We have thus established several centres for intellectual dialogue and rejection of extremism," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Diagnosing the discord in the SPLM-North 2017-09-28 23:25:34 "(So) has been Decreed that Matter Whereof ye Twain Do Enquire"! By Elwathig Kameir Introduction 1. The underlying disagreements within the transitional "tripartite" leadership of the Sudan (...)

South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)

The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.