 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 28 September 2017

U.S. Trumps dodges question about Sudan’s drop from ban travel

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania and their son Barron walk out form the White House in Washington on June 17, 2017. (Reuters Photo)
September 27, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined Wednesday to respond to a question about the reason of Sudan’s removal from triggered the removal of Sudanese national from the list of countries whose citizens are subjected to a travel ban.

U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday removed Sudan from an expanded travel ban imposed last March despite the fact that the east African nation is on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Washington didn’t officially explain the reason for the decision but officials told the Washington Post that Khartoum cooperation in the fight against terrorism motivated the decision.

Asked Wednesday by a journalist before to take his plane to Indiana about why he dropped Sudan from the travel ban list, Trump just said that countries can easily be added and removed from the list.

"Well, the people — yeah, the people allowed certain countries — but we can add countries very easily and we can tale countries away," Trump said.

When the journalist insisted "What did Sudan do right?" The president dodged the question by saying "So, I’ ll see you in Indiana. We are going to go over some more points that have not been talked about. Are you all going? Is everyone going?"

On Monday The Intercept reported that the United Arab Emirates worked for the lift on travel ban on Sudanese due to their participation in the war on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba has put his substantial diplomatic weight behind the Sudanese government. Otaiba is particularly close with White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. Kushner plays a leading role in setting Mideast policy for the administration," said the Intercept citing a well-placed U.S. government source.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)

The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)

Open Letter to Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto 2017-09-23 07:09:30 To The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. September 21 , 2016 By Stephen Par Kuol Your Excellency Ambassador Yamamoto: (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.