 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 27 September 2017

Ex-S. Sudan army chief was a threat to President Kiir: aide

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 27, 2017 (JUBA) – General Paul Malong Awan, the former South Sudanese army chief who was sacked in May, had proved to be a threat to President Salva Kiir, a close aide revealed.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

“The way Gen. Paul Malong was conducting himself was quite astonishing. He had reached a point he could not listen to President Salva Kiir himself. He saw himself as more powerful that he forgot he was appointed into the position by the president and the president has the power to remove him from power the same way he appointed him.”, the presidential aide, familiar to circumstances which led to Awan’s removal, told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Further added the source, “He [the former army chief] was a clear threat to presidency and the life of the president was at stake”.

Awan, an ex-governor, was replaced by the army’s deputy chief of general staff for administration and finance, Lt. General James Ajonga Mawut.

By the time of his removal, Awan was overseeing an army that was in the spotlight, amid accusations of gross human rights violations, rape, atrocities and war crimes on civilians in conflict-affected areas.

The former army chief, who had recruited a notorious militia from his home region, allegedly failed to crack down on abuses by soldiers.

Meanwhile, a prominent Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders (JCE) member separately told Sudan Tribune that the ex-army chief at one point allegedly threatened to arrest Kiir over succession plans sidestepping him in favour of another person.

“I knew relations between President Salva and Gen. Paul Malong would not last. And I knew the two things would occur. And one of these things was that if president decides to remove Malong without assigning him to another position, Malong would not accept and he and his supporters would cause a situation that would put the country at stake,” the JCE member, who preferred anonymity, said.

He added, “Malong himself told us categorically that he did not want to remove president, but he would not accept the president to sidestep him and appoint a successor other than him [Awan]”.

According to the JCE member, Kiir and his allies, mainly from the greater Warrap state did not want Awan to assume the presidency.

“Gen. Malong felt he was being exploited and betrayed, despite all he has done. You could see bitterness and deteriorating relations each there is a meeting between President Kiir and Malong”, he further explained, adding, “When the decree was issued, it did not surprise me. I knew it was one of the scenarios that would happen given the relations that were in existence and evolving situation”.

On Sunday, the former army chief of general staff said he does not have any problems with President Kiir, attributing his sacking and current detention to the pressure being exerted on the South Sudanese leader.

“There is no personal problem between me and president Salva. What happened [was] he [Kiir] was under pressure and so he implemented what others wanted”, he told Sudan Tribune.

The former army chief, who was axed in May, claimed president Kiir was being pushed to treat him in a manner likely to cause reactions.

“They know our relations and so they are not happy and they have been trying all along to cause this situation. I told the president several times about the activities of these people and he told me he was aware. So there was a pressure which we all know”, said Awan.

Awan also vowed never to fight the very government he worked to maintain. He specifically cited the vital role he played in 2004 when late John Garang de Mabior, the founding leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) fell out with Kiir, who was then his immediate deputy.

The ex-army chief was one of the three officials sanctioned by the United States administration for undermining peace, security and stability in the war-torn country.

The sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said, implied freezing assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions, banning them from travelling to the U.S and preventing Americans from doing business with them.

The nearly four-year conflict in South Sudan had killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than 2 million children out of the country, the United Nations says.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 September 00:07, by Kuch

    "amid accusations of gross human rights violations, rape, atrocities and war crimes on civilians in conflict-affected areas"
    There has never ever been a war fought on this planet earth without civilians being abused. The US, the UK & allies have killed hundred of thousands in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen Pakistan & Afghanistan. So why do these>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 September 00:17, by Kuch

      creeps keep blaming Paul Malongdit for this? It is simply bullying & intimidation. The white American police have abused African-American since slavery time to date. But these so-called human rights’ criminals who are even in that damn UN building don’t often say any damn thing about white American police murder of African-Americans all the times & got away with murders.

      repondre message

    • 28 September 00:35, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Just a negative accusation on Paul Malong Awan against Salva Kiir,
      Senior government officials thought that they weaned Paul through his removal.

      repondre message

  • 28 September 00:40, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Those who ousted Malong Awan from chief of staff were Jieng council of elders not involved the IO Politicians lobby.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan will split into three countries 2017-09-27 22:09:04 By Clement Maring Samuel It is time to call spade a spade, but not a big spoon. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng council of Elders have not learnt any lesson from the history of (...)

The shifting centres of gravity of JCE regime. 2017-09-25 07:05:03 By Oyet Nathaniel Pierino Did they know that it was going to be protracted and catastrophic? From the war song that was sung in nyakuron Saturday 14th, December 2013 to the attempted disarmament (...)

Open Letter to Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto 2017-09-23 07:09:30 To The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. September 21 , 2016 By Stephen Par Kuol Your Excellency Ambassador Yamamoto: (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.