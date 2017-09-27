Sudan, South Sudan trade ministers to inspect border crossings



September 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Commerce Hatim al-Sir Ali Wednesday said he would inspect the border crossings with South Sudan during the next few days to remove all obstacles facing trade between the two countries.

Last week, senior South Sudanese delegation headed by the security advisor to President Mayardit, Tut Kew Gatluak discussed in Khartoum the implementation of the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Ali as saying he will visit the border crossings accompanied by his South Sudanese counterpart.

He pointed out that they handed over the South Sudanese side a list containing 54 commodities that could be exported to the neighbouring country without restrictions, saying they are waiting to receive South Sudan’s response.

The Sudanese minister further expressed readiness to provide these commodities and export it to South Sudan through the official channels.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

(ST)