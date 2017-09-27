Egypt says supports South Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace

September 26, 2017 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian government has vowed not to relent towards South Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace and security, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
- Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry (Photo: Reuters)
Foreign Affairs minister, Sameh Shook reportedly met South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, during which he affirmed North African country’s historic relationship with South Sudan.
Shoukry, during the meeting, also highlighted Egyptian development projects in South Sudan, citing the solar power plant in Juba and two fish farms in Juba and Wau, with both projects valued at $10 million.
He stressed that Egypt supports the peace agreement between Juba and rebel forces under its current terms at the UN Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.
The South Sudanese official expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in organising an operation to airlift 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of South Sudan early this year.
At the meeting Gai reportedly discussed with Shoukry his country’s latest efforts to achieve national unity through a national dialogue and efforts to implement a peace agreement signed in August 2015.
Egypt was one of the first African country’s that officially recognised South Sudan’s independence when the latter seceded from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011
(ST)
