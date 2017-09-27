 
 
 
Rights body wants anti-torture law in S. Sudan constitution

September 26, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ),
a South Sudanese human rights body, has urged the government of South Sudan domesticate the Convention Against Torture (CAT) and ensure it is incorporated into the transitional constitution in order to hold those who commit crimes against people, held accountable.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir holds the Transitional Constitution on July 9, 2011 (AP)

CPJ’s coordinator Tito Anthony, in statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said it is important for the South Sudan government to comply with the international standards or treaties for ratification in its national assembly.

"Domestication of the Convention Against Torture (CAT) will help regulate the police and security officers from torturing people in the detention facility,” said Tito.

He said the domestication of CAT would also give rights to detainees to sue officers who may torture people in isolated detention facilities.

"Our government needs to take action because citizens who are tortured in the detention facilities. [Those who torture] claimed that they are obtaining evidence or they are using torture as tools for confession or obtaining information,” stressed the CJP coordinator.

South Sudan’s judicial system, according to the official, remains one of the weakest in the world, stressing the practice whereby many suspects are held for more than 48 hours in prison without justice.

He accused some of government officials of allegedly taking the law into their hands, which undermines the integral part of the judiciary.

(ST)

s
