September 27, 2017 (NEW YORK) – The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan on Monday accused the warring factions involved in South Sudan’s conflict of showing “little interest” in the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement, stressing the urgency to find a political solution and international support to the process.

David Shearer (UN photo)

“The parties have shown little interest in engaging in serious negotiations on the way forward, despite the various initiatives aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict,” said David Shearer.

With only a few months remaining in the transitional period stipulated under the peace agreement, external momentum to support peace is not keeping pace with developments in the country, he added.

Shearer, who also doubles as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan, however urged the international community to show a unity of purpose to support an implementable peace process that leads to credible elections in due course, but only after a period of transition marked by inclusivity and stability.

Political mediation through the high-level revitalization forum of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) must be the central conflict resolution strategy, he told the UN Security Council.

IGAD, the regional bloc that oversaw the peace deal, comprises Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

According to the senior UN official, total number of people in need of aid in South Sudan has risen to 7.6 million, while those displaced by conflict in the country rose to nearly 4 million during the first half of this year, with 2 million of them having fled to neighbouring Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The conflict in South Sudan broke out in December 2013 following irreconcilable differences within the country’s ruling party (SPLM). Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed, the UN says.

Shearer, further expressed concerns that some places, such as parts of the Greater Upper Nile region, parts of the Equatorias, and areas south and west of Wau, are inaccessible due to the ongoing government military operations against the armed opposition troops.

He also said civilians and aid convoys are being targeted along major roadways.18 aid workers have this year died in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, Shearer said the UN will soon open a permanent presence in Yei River state and reinforce presence in Torit and Yambio so as to deter violence and human rights abuses, and build confidence for people to be able to safely return to their homes.

He also hinted on plans to close the small Melut protection site in the country’s Upper Nile state in coming weeks as people plan to return to their homes, while further hinting in the proposal to downsize the civilian protection sites in Wau and in the Jonglei state capital, Bor.

“But ultimately, this movement critically depends on how the government and opposition forces behave,” stressed Shearer.

He said deployment of the UN-mandated Regional Protection Force will enable peacekeepers extend their reach to areas most in need.

“This includes establishing a permanent presence in Yei, and reinforcing troops in Torit and Yambio in the Equatorias to deter violence and human rights abuses and build confidence among local communities,” added Shearer.

(ST)