

September 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United States Tuesday voiced its deep concern over the recent bloody violence in South Darfur largest camp and called on the Sudanese government to probe the killing of five men and women.

Last Friday 22 September, the government forces clashed with the residents of Kalma camp protesting against the visit of President Omer al-Bashir to the region. As a result of the incident, five civilians at least were killed by the government forces.

The government accused the internally displaced persons of colliding with the rebel groups saying they opened fire the force tasked with the protection of al-Bashir’s rally at two kilometres from the camp. But the IDPs denied the accusation stressing they protested peacefully.

"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to immediately launch a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident in which Sudanese security forces reportedly fired upon IDPs," said the U.S. embassy in a statement released on Tuesday.

The statement underscored that the security forces had to respond with restraint to the protests " even if provoked".

It further blamed the demonstrators saying they have to protest " peacefully and to avoid any physical confrontation with security forces".

Kalma residents in the past clashed with the security forces several times but the most dramatic incident <as in August 2008 when the security forces killed 32 IDPs.

