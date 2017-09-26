September 25, 2017 (WAU) - A five-day training on peace-building for the youth is currently underway in South Sudan’s Wau state.

Section of participants during the Youth peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau on 5, November, 2016 (ST Photo)

Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), a South Sudanese civil society organization is organizing the training.

CEPO state coordinator, Stephen Robo said the training seeks to empower the youth on how to rebuild peace in their communities.

“CEPO and in collaboration with South Sudan Saver World in South Sudan, we are organizing a training for young people in Wau municipality. Now this is a one month training which we have targeted 150 young men and women. Every week, we have 30 people from every specific bloc have been trained,” said Robo.

CEPO, he noted, has in the past been involved in peace training.

“Now this is a last group from bloc (E) that we are training them, so basically we are training them on peace building, conflict mitigation and mediation skills. The Idea is this; we need to train those people to become a peace Ambassadors within their localities,” added Robo.

The CEPO state coordinator, however, appealed to the youth taking part in the training to help restore peace and stability in Wau state.

Robo, however, decried the high level of violence in community, stressing why the civil society body opted to invest on those young people.

“After the training from each bloc, we select again 12 people and so a total of 60 people will be trained on advocacy, conflict mediation and leadership [skills]", he said.

Monika Ahok Deng, one of the participants, said she chose to attend the training to gain skills on peace building in the community.

(ST)