September 25, 2017 (JUBA) – The ongoing civil war in South Sudan has affected implementation of development projects, prompting the diversion of resources, President Salva Kiir admitted on Friday last week.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

“War is bad, it is not good. It affects implementation of developmental projects. Schools cannot be built, roads cannot be constructed. Like now the road to Terekeka up to Yirol and Rumbek has remained impassible”, he told the state-owned television (SSBC).

The president said he instructed the army chief of defense of forces, Gen. James Ajonga Mawut to make use of the military’s engineering unit to construct the road the links Juba to Bahr el Ghazal region.

“If there was not war, this road would have been constructed, but the war came in and the resources have to be redirected to meet the urgent matters like financing peace and implementing it. Now what we are doing is to do some of the work ourselves. I will tell him [Mawut] to tell them to repair the road instead of bringing people from other countries,” stressed Kiir.

“So, let us stop the war and let us not fight again so that we can build bridges that would connect people,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the governor of Terekeka state, Juma Ali Malou said work on the road requires would more than 10 drums of fuel.

He said the road has been in a bad condition and that it could not be repaired because of the conflict that hit the country in 2013.

The South Sudanese leader said he regretted the suffering nearly four years of civil war has inflicted on the people.

"I am not happy. I am hurting inside. How can I be happy when I see my people suffering?" asked Kiir on Friday.

At least 7.5 million of the estimated 12 million South Sudanese will need assistance in 2017, the United Nations humanitarian respond plan showed.

Conflict broke out in December 2013 following months of internal wrangling in the ruling party (SPLM) over leadership, vision of the party, reforms and democracy. The civil war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions as refugees to neighbouring countries. Also, an estimated 1.9 million others are internally displaced in the country, with thousands sheltering at the U.N protection of civilians’ sites within the country.

(ST)