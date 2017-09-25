September 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Monday has welcomed the U.S. Administration decision to remove Sudan’s name from a new travel ban which replaced an original ban on six majority-Muslim countries.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

Last March, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning travellers from six countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S.

On Sunday, Trump issued a new travel ban maintaining travel restrictions on Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Sudan has been dropped from the list.

Also, the new proclamation suspends and limits travelling from three other countries: Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. The eight countries were cited for poor security and lack of cooperation with U.S. authorities.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Monday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has welcomed President Trump decision, describing the move as an “important positive development in the bilateral relations between the Sudan and the U.S.”

Ambassador Gharib Allah Khidir stressed that the concerned Sudanese organs are capable of carrying out the vetting procedures adequately, pointing to its expertise and advanced equipment as well as the established relations with its counterparts in the friendly countries.

He added the U.S. decision was a product of a long and candid dialogue between the competent bodies in the two countries, pointing to the close cooperation between Khartoum and Washington on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The statement underscored that the Sudanese government is determined to exert more efforts to remove any obstacles against the full normalization of relations between the two nations to achieve the common interests of the two peoples.

The U.S. has recently praised Sudan’s efforts in fighting terrorism ahead of a decision expected on 12 October on whether or not to fully lift two-decade-old sanctions on Khartoum.

